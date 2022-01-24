Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 24-29, 2022

Monday, January 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton 64, Northwestern Regional 57
Avon at E.O. Smith
Farmington 63, New Britain 42
Simsbury 46, Lewis Mills 35
At Canton
Northwestern Regional (57) Fred Camp 4 4 13, Trevor Grantmeyer 2 0 4, Jacob Janco 4 7 15, Mason Bradley 1 0 2, Devon Divita 9 2 21, J. Thompson 1 0 2. Totals 21 13 57
Canton (64) Khalil Thomas 1 2 4, Juan Alicea 1 0 2, Brandon Powell 5 6 16, Matthew Benedetti 7 0 14, Isaiah Reece 4 5 15, Connor Nadeau 0 0 0, Luke Maher 5 2 13. Totals 23 15 64.
Northwestern (7-4) 8 14 10 25 – 57
Canton (6-5) 18 9 13 24 — 64
Three-point goals: Camp (NW), DiVita (NW); Reece (Ca) 2, Maher (C)
Tuesday, January 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor Locks at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Farmington, 6:45 p.m.
Canton at Windsor Locks, 6:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Middletown, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Rocky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at Suffield co-op (Simsbury ISCC), 7:50 p.m.
Wednesday, January 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southington at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RHAM at Avon, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Glastonbury at Avon, 6 p.m.
Portland at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
NW Catholic at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.
Newington co-op at Conard (Veteran’s MR), 7:20 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hand co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.
Thursday, January 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Windsor at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Friday, January 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Conard at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Canton at Stafford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.
Stafford at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Hall, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, January 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Haddam-Killingworth, 4:30 p.m.
Canton at Cromwell, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Highlander Invitational (Portland), 10 a.m.
Canton, Bethel, Branford, Danbury, Darien, Joel Barlow, Jonathan Law, Montville, Newtown, Pomperaug, Stratford, Wilton at Brookfield, 10 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Wethersfield at Farmington Valley (AOF), noon
Northeastern co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 8 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fairfield co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 8:40 p.m.
West Haven/Sacred Heart Acad at Suffield co-op (Enfield Twin Rinks), 4:20 p.m.
Monday, January 31
INDOOR TRACK
Canton at NCCC championships at Hillhouse, 4 p.m.
Results earlier this season
Streaming video options
BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)
Avon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q
Rockville
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos
Northwest Catholic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w
Granby
https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos
East Granby
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ
West Hartford (Conard and Hall)
https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5
Southington
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw
National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)
Canton
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct
Simsbury
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct
Farmington
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct
ICE HOCKEY
Live Barn (subscription required)
https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues
Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras
International Skating Center, Simsbury
Newington Arena
South Windsor Arena
Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford
Enfield Town Rinks
SoLu Broadcasting
https://solubroadcasting.org/
Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington Arena.