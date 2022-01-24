Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 24-29, 2022

Monday, January 24

Canton 64, Northwestern 57

At Canton

Northwestern Regional (57) Fred Camp 4 4 13, Trevor Grantmeyer 2 0 4, Jacob Janco 4 7 15, Mason Bradley 1 0 2, Devon Divita 9 2 21, J. Thompson 1 0 2. Totals 21 13 57

Canton (64) Khalil Thomas 1 2 4, Juan Alicea 1 0 2, Brandon Powell 5 6 16, Matthew Benedetti 7 0 14, Isaiah Reece 4 5 15, Connor Nadeau 0 0 0, Luke Maher 5 2 13. Totals 23 15 64.

Northwestern (7-4) 8 14 10 25 – 57

Canton (6-5) 18 9 13 24 — 64

Three-point goals: Camp (NW), DiVita (NW); Reece (Ca) 2, Maher (C)

Tuesday, January 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Windsor Locks at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Farmington, 6:45 p.m.

Canton at Windsor Locks, 6:45 p.m.

Simsbury at Middletown, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Rocky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Avon co-op at Suffield co-op (Simsbury ISCC), 7:50 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southington at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RHAM at Avon, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Glastonbury at Avon, 6 p.m.

Portland at Canton, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

NW Catholic at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.

Newington co-op at Conard (Veteran’s MR), 7:20 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hand co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.

Thursday, January 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Windsor at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Friday, January 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Conard at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Canton at Stafford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

Stafford at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Simsbury at Hall, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, January 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Haddam-Killingworth, 4:30 p.m.

Canton at Cromwell, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Highlander Invitational (Portland), 10 a.m.

Canton, Bethel, Branford, Danbury, Darien, Joel Barlow, Jonathan Law, Montville, Newtown, Pomperaug, Stratford, Wilton at Brookfield, 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Wethersfield at Farmington Valley (AOF), noon

Northeastern co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 8 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fairfield co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 8:40 p.m.

West Haven/Sacred Heart Acad at Suffield co-op (Enfield Twin Rinks), 4:20 p.m.

Monday, January 31

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at NCCC championships at Hillhouse, 4 p.m.

Streaming video options

BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)

Avon

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q

Rockville

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos

Northwest Catholic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w

Granby

https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos

East Granby

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ

West Hartford (Conard and Hall)

https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5

Southington

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw

National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)

Canton

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct

Simsbury

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct

Farmington

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct

ICE HOCKEY

Live Barn (subscription required)

https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues

Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras

International Skating Center, Simsbury

Newington Arena

South Windsor Arena

Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford

Enfield Town Rinks

SoLu Broadcasting

https://solubroadcasting.org/

Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington Arena.