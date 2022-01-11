With career-high 31 points, Sabia leads No. 9 Simsbury past Eagles

SIMSBURY, January 11, 2022 – Lauren Sabia had a career-high 31 points, including five three-point goals, to lead No. 9 Simsbury to a 52-37 win over Wethersfield in CCC West play on Tuesday night.

It’s the most points in a single game for a Simsbury player since Katie Martensen set the school record with 40 points more than seven years ago in a game on Dec. 28, 2014.

Olivia Jarvis had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Simsbury (8-1) while Amanda Gallagher had eight points and 10 rebounds, too. The Trojans played without starter Faye Kaplinski, who was averaging double-digit points and rebounds.

“It was a huge win for us,” Simsbury coach Sam Zullo said. The Trojans have won three straight games since losing to Southington last week.

Vandessa Venditti had 15 points to lead Wethersfield (2-3).

Simsbury returns to action on Thursday when they host Northwest Catholic (3-1) at 6:45 p.m. in another CCC West contest.

Simsbury 52, Wethersfield 37

At Simsbury

Wethersfield (37) Maia Berdebes 0 2 2, Sophie Adams 1 0 2, Vanessa Venditti 4 4 15, Olivia Barnett 0 0 0, Bella Tomaino 0 0 0, Alexa Genier 4 0 8, Eliza Polmatier 1 0 1, Alison Wagner 2 0 4, Mackensie Mori 2 0 5. Totals 14 6 37.

Simsbury (52) Lauren Sabia 11 4 31, Katie Perlitz 0 0 0, Olivia Jarvis 6 1 13, Alex Peterson 0 0 0, Amanda Gallagher 2 2 8. Totals 19 7 52.

Wethersfield (2-3) 9 7 9 12 — 37

Simsbury (8-1) 17 7 15 13 — 52

Three-point goals: Sabia (S) 5, Gallagher (S) 2, Vendetti (W) 3, Mori (W)