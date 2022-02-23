Avon, Canton wrestlers take practice outside under sunshine and blue skies

AVON, Feb. 23, 2022 – Last week, the sun was shining and the temperatures were in the mid-50s when wrestlers from the Avon High wrestling team went to coach John McLaughlin.

Can we take the mats out onto the football field to practice outside?

It was a little too chilly for the long-time coach, now in his 25th year leading the Falcon program. But he offered a compromise.

They could go outside if the temperature exceeded 65 degrees.

On Wednesday, they went to McLaughlin again. It’s 68 degrees, the wrestlers said. McLaughlin smiled and said take the mats outside.

On a sunny Wednesday in late February, wrestlers from Avon and Canton High practiced just off the synthetic grass surface where the high jumpers would approach the high jump pit.

Wrestlers from Canton joined the Falcons on the mat Wednesday. It is an unwritten tradition among schools to join together in preparation for the State Open championships this weekend in New Haven.

Most teams don’t have a full roster of athletes that qualified to compete at the Open so with multiple teams, there are more people to workout and train with.

Wrestlers need to finish in the top six of their respective weight classes as the Class LL, L, M and S championship meets to qualify to compete at the State Open. Canton had five wrestlers finish in the top six as the Warriors finished sixth at the Class S championships. Ethan Titus (120) won Canton’s first state championship since 2014.

Avon had five wrestlers qualify at the Class M championships last Saturday. Isaiah Adams (113) finished first with Roel Johnson (152) taking second. Cameron Casey was fourth at 160 with Ethan Volpe taking sixth at 195.

“The kids had a blast,” McLaughlin said. “It was a good time. It was a little chilly in the last hour when the temperature dropped like a rock but the kids loved it.”

McLaughlin has been around the program since 1982 when he was a student at Avon High. He couldn’t remember a time when practice was held outside. “How many times to you get to work outside?” he said.

The State Open begins Friday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on the campus of Hillhouse High. The CIAC’s Girls Invitational will also be held on Saturday and there were one girl each from Avon and Canton working out in the sunshine Wednesday.

By the way, the weather forecast for Friday is for snow with possible ice.