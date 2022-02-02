Canton’s Tommie Barker, Joy Shand win titles at NCCC championship meet

NEW HAVEN, Jan. 31, 2022 – Tommie Barker and Joy Shand each won NCCC titles and two Canton High girls relay teams finished second to help the girls finish fourth at the North Central Connecticut Conference’s indoor track and field championship meet Monday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse.

The Canton boys finished sixth at the NCCC championship meet led by J.R. Rottkamp, who was second in the pole vault and Thomas Purcell, who was third in the 600 meters. Two Warrior relay teams finished third.

Barker won the shot with a throw of 33-11½ feet to beat Granby’s Pippa Large, who had beaten Barker earlier in the season. Large was second with a throw of 32-6 feet while Barker’s throw was the second longest in school history in terms of indoor track.

Barker broke the school record last week in another meet with a throw 34-1 to break Amber Harraden’s school record of 34-10 that was set in 2017.

Shand had an outstanding day with three medals. She had a personal-best time of 44.81 to win the 300 meters by 0.39 of a second over Windsor Locks’ Ella Couchon. Shand had a personal-best time of 7.93 seconds in the 55 meter dash, which was good enough for fourth place. And Shand anchored Canton’s 4×400 relay team (Ava Dakin, Ashley Briggs, Grace First, Shand), which finished second.

Dakin finished third in the 500 meters while Canton’s 4×400 sprint medley relay team (Grace Asmar, Lyla O’Connor, Ashley Briggs, Ava Dakin) finished second behind Suffield.

Suffield won their first NCCC girls championship since 2012 with two individual champions, two winning relays and four athletes earning second place finishes. The Wildcats outlasted Rockville, 127-71 ½. Canton had won the last four league championships before last year’s meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Rottkamp set a new indoor school record of 12-0 feet in the pole vault, breaking the mark of 11-6 set by Brandon LaClair in 2020. Rottkamp cleared 12 feet and then immediately went to help his teammates by running the first leg of Canton’s 4×400 relay team (Rottkamp, Thomas Purcell, Colin Geelan, Liam O’Donnell), which finished fourth. The Warriors had just seven athletes competing at the meet.

Somers’ Douglas Suter won the pole vault with a leap of 12-6.

Canton’s 4×400 sprint medley relay (Chris LaPlant, Colin Geelan, Liam O’Donnell, Thomas Purcell) finished third with a time of 4:11.40.

The Warriors missed Nate Cournean, who had the second fastest time in the 55 hurdles in the conference this season and would have been a medal contender in the long jump. But he got hurt in practice a week ago and had to miss the meet. Head coach Tim O’Donnell said Cournean may be ready for next week’s Class S championship meet.

Canton finished sixth in the boys event that was won by Suffield, who nipped Ellington by one point, 149-148. It’s the closest finish since Ellington outlasted Tolland by four points in 2000.

INDOOR TRACK

2022 NCCC championship meet

At New Haven

BOYS

Team results – 1. Suffield 149, 2. Ellington 148, 3. Granby 52, 4. Rockville 46, 5. Bolton 34, 6. Canton 29, 7. Coventry 28, 8. Somers 26, 9. East Windsor 19, 10. Windsor Locks 16, 11. Stafford 13, 12. HMTCA 12, 13. East Granby 6, 14. SMSA 4

Individual results

4×200: Ellington (Divyesh Paladugu, Riley Giordano, Griffin St. Pierre, Nicholas Martino) 1:40.61, 2. Granby (Hudson Branem, Kevin Jones, Ryan Mowry) 1:42.17, 3. Suffield 1:44.22

4×800: Suffield (Wyatt Cashman, Reid Sunshine, Keller Toby, Christian Flanagan) 8:52.59, 2. Ellington 9:09.96, 3. Granby (Peter Fulwider, Jeremy Brough, Caelum Janski, Ben Weber) 9:27.41, 6. Canton (Nick Holowesko, Liam O’Donnell, Chris LaPlant, Colin Geelan) 10:12.82

55 dash: Vincent Sivo (Ellington) 6.93, 2. Rohando Pierre-Louis (East Windsor) 6.98, 3. Jeremy Peacock (Bolton) 7.05

300 dash: Joshua Wilkie (Ellington) 37.90, 2. Vincent Sivo (Ellington) 38.14, 3. Hason Green (Rockville) 38.53

600 meters: Vincent Sivo (Ellington) 1:27.13, 2. Douglas Suter (Somers) 1:27.58, 3. Thomas Purcell (Canton) 1:31.84

1,000 meters: Griffin Mandirola (Suffield) 2:46.11, 2. Connor Lagasse (Ellington) 2:47.86, 3. Wyatt Cashman (Suffield) 2:48.01, 9. Peter Fulwider (Granby) 3:21.27

1,600 meters: Griffin Mandirola (Suffield) 4:44.61, 2. Keller Toby (Suffield) 4:51.48, 3. Aidan Ladr Ellington) 4:52.69, 5. Noah Kroninger (Granby) 4:53.03

3,200: Griffin Mandirola (Suffield) 10:21.41, 2. John Glidden (Rockville) 10:34. 51, 3. Damian Smith (Ellington) 10:38.32

55 hurdles: Joshua Wilkie (Ellington) 7.88, 2. Connor McCue (Suffield) 8.58, 3. Avery Cipcic (Suffield) 8.84, 8. Seth Mowry (Granby) 10.80

4×400 sprint medley relay: Ellington (Griffin St. Pierre, Amare Williams, Nicholas Martino, Nicholas Elsass) 4:01.77, 2. Suffield 4:08.71, 3. Canton (Chris LaPlant, Colin Geelan, Liam O’Donnell, Thomas Purcell) 4:11.40, 4. Granby (Jacob Wimble, Brody Landheer, Jeremy Brough, Noah Kroninger) 4:14.64

4×400 relay: Ellington (Nicholas Elsass, Riley Giordano, Nicholas Martino, Divyesh Palaugu) 3:48.96, 2. Rockville 3:51.78, 3. Granby (Jeremy Brough, Brody Landheer, Noah Kroninger, Ben Weber) 3:55.20, 4. Canton (J.R. Rottkamp, Thomas Purcell, Colin Geelan, Liam O’Donnell) 3:55.47

Long jump: Connor McCue (Suffield) 20-2½, 2. Avery Ciocic (Suffield) 20-0, 3. Hason Green (Rockville) 19-3, 6. Kevin Jones (Granby) 18-7¾, 8. J.R. Rottkamp (Canton) 17-11¼

High jump: Avery Ciocic (Suffield) 6-2, 2. Kevin Jones (Granby) 6-2, 3. Joshua Wilkie (Ellington) 6-0, 4. Noah Kroninger (Granby) 5-10, 7. Mickey Gallasatos (Granby) 5-6

Shot: Alex Krause (Coventry) 45-4, 2. Henry Tyus (Rockville) 42-8, 3. Isaiah Flores (HMTCA) 41-1½

Pole vault: Douglas Suter (Somers) 12-6, 2. J.R. Rottkamp (Canton) 12-0, 3. Ryan Crocker (Suffield) 10-0, 5. Justin Burkhart (Granby) 9-6

GIRLS

Team results – 1. Suffield 127, 2. Rockville 71½, 3. Ellington 71, 4. Canton 61, 5. Bolton 58½, 6. Granby 58, 7. Somers 44, 8. Stafford 29, 9. Windsor Locks 21, 10. Coventry 16, 11. East Windsor 11

Individual results

4×200: Bolton (Katelyn DeNunzio, Abigail Gallacher, Madison Peacock, Nichole Gallacher) 1:56.50, 2. Granby (Natalie Ehrenwreth, Pippa Large, Ava Santa, Natalie Scanlon) 1:58.32, 3. Rockville 1:59.82

4×800: Rockville (Eleanor Titus, Isabel Cintron, Abigail Fisher, Maggie Dwire) 11:10.30, 2. Ellington 11:40.57, 3. Canton (Ashley Briggs, Grace Asmar, Stella Eck, Grace First) 11:52.94, 5. Granby (Breanna White, Evelyn Danke, Isabel Gravlin, Cecelia Nigri) 12:50.92

55 dash: Ialena Martin (Ellington) 7.51, 2. Nichole Gallacher (Bolton) 7.60, 3. Ella Couchon (Windsor Locks) 7.64, 4. Joy Shand (Canton) 7.93, 8. Natalie Ehrenwerth (Granby) 8.19

300 dash: Joy Shand (Canton) 44.81, 2. Ella Couchon (Windsor Locks) 45.20, 3. Lauren Haddah (Rockville) 45.68. 4. Natalie Ehrenwerth (Granby) 46.89, 5. Ava Santa (Granby) 47.11, 6. Natalie Scanlon (Granby) 48.58

600 meters: 1. Natalie Scanlon (Granby) 1:48.34, 2. Lauren Haddad (Rockville) 1:49.39, 3. Ava Dakin (Canton) 1:49.81

1,000 meters: Rachel St. Germain (Somers) 3:07.17, Emily Brydges (Suffield) 3:19.59, 3. Isabel Cintron (Rockville) 3:21.62

1,600 meters: Rachel St. Germain (Somers) 5:15.87 (new meet record. Old mark 5:19.87, M. Schorr, Suffield, 2002), 2. Emily Brydees (Suffield) 5:54.29, 3. Ella Campion (Somers) 6:05.15.

3,200: Rachel St. Germain (Somers) 11:03.18 (new meet record. Old Mark 11:11.77, K. Raymond, Somers, 2019), 2. Emily Brygees (Suffield) 12:15.20, 3. Keira Warner (Ellington) 12:18.01

55 hurdles: Elise Whealan (Ellington) 9.96, 2. Melanie Ramos (East Windsor) 10.07, 3. Alli Davis (Suffield) 10.45, 6. Fiona Griffin (Canton) 10.84, 8. Novalee Dean (Canton) 11.35

4×400 sprint medley relay: Suffield (Courtney Faber, Heidi Storey, Abigail Schulz, Bryanna Tinnirella) 4:59.98, 2. Canton (Grace Asmar, Lyla O’Connor, Ashley Briggs, Ava Dakin) 5:06.89, 3. Ellington 5:16.59, 5. Granby (Evelyn Danje, Celelia Nigri, Allison Wassick, Breanna Wallace) 5:37.88

4×400 relay: Suffield (Emma Conway, Kayla McCullough, Sammi Motta, Abigail Schulz) 4:44.87, 2. Canton (Ava Dakin, Ashley Briggs, Grace First, Joy Shand) 4:47.01, 3. Rockville 4:47.54

High jump: Kayla McCullough (Suffield) 5-1, 2. Elise Whelan (Ellington) 4-10, 3. Jolina Canilla (Stafford) 4-8, 4. Pippa Large (Granby) 4-8

Long jump: Nicole Gallacher (Bolton) 15-5¼, 2. Courtney Faber (Suffield) 15-5, 3. Elise Whalen (Ellington) 15-1, 6. Ava Santa (Granby) 14-4

Shot: Tommie Barker (Canton) 33-11½, 2. Pippa Large (Granby) 32-6, 3. Lily Hollworth (Rockville) 29-6, 6. Allison Wassick (Granby) 28-1

Pole vault: Alli Davis (Suffield) 7-0, 2. Madelyn Bouchard (Suffield) 6-6, 3. Katelyn DeNunzio (Bolton) 6-0, 5. Fiona Griffin (Canton) 5-6