Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 7-12, 2022

Monday, February 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

NW Catholic at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Somers at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Canton at Somers, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, February 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ellington at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton at Ellington, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Manchester at Avon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9

GIRLS BASKETALL

New Britain at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at Sheehan, 8 p.m.

Newington co-op at Rocky Hill co-op, 4:20 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Suffield co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.

Thursday, February 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Southington, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southington at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, February 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at East Granby, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Granby at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

East Catholic co-op at Suffield co-op (Newington Arena), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Achievement First, 2 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton at Cromwell, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Canton at NCCC championships at Rockville

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington at South Windsor, 3:10 p.m.

Wethersfield at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 6:10 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Avon co-op at West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy (Bennet Rink), 5 p.m.

Suffield co-op at Fairfield co-op, 8 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at Class S championship at Floyd Little Athletic Center, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Suffield/Ellington at Avon (Cornerstone, WH), 2:30 p.m.

Streaming video options

BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)

Avon

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q

Rockville

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos

Northwest Catholic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w

Granby

https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos

East Granby

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ

West Hartford (Conard and Hall)

https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5

Southington

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw

National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)

Canton

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct

Simsbury

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct

Farmington

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct

ICE HOCKEY

Live Barn (subscription required)

https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues

Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras

International Skating Center, Simsbury

Newington Arena

South Windsor Arena

Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford

Enfield Town Rinks

SoLu Broadcasting

https://solubroadcasting.org/

Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington Arena.