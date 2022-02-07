Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 7-12, 2022

Monday, February 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 6:45 p.m.
Canton at Somers, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, February 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellington at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at Ellington, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Manchester at Avon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, February 9
GIRLS BASKETALL
New Britain at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Sheehan, 8 p.m.
Newington co-op at Rocky Hill co-op, 4:20 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Suffield co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.
Thursday, February 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Southington, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southington at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, February 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at East Granby, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Granby at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
East Catholic co-op at Suffield co-op (Newington Arena), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Achievement First, 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at Cromwell, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton at NCCC championships at Rockville
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington at South Windsor, 3:10 p.m.
Wethersfield at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 6:10 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy (Bennet Rink), 5 p.m.
Suffield co-op at Fairfield co-op, 8 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Canton at Class S championship at Floyd Little Athletic Center, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Suffield/Ellington at Avon (Cornerstone, WH), 2:30 p.m.
Results earlier this season
Streaming video options
BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)
Avon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q
Rockville
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos
Northwest Catholic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w
Granby
https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos
East Granby
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ
West Hartford (Conard and Hall)
https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5
Southington
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw
National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)
Canton
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct
Simsbury
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct
Farmington
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct
ICE HOCKEY
Live Barn (subscription required)
https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues
Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras
International Skating Center, Simsbury
Newington Arena
South Windsor Arena
Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford
Enfield Town Rinks
SoLu Broadcasting
https://solubroadcasting.org/
Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington Arena.