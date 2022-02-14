Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 14-19, 2022

Monday, February 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 41, Avon 30
HMTCA at Canton
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op 10, Fairfield co-op 2
Suffield co-op 2, West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 41, Avon 30
At Avon
Farmington (41) Darla Fournier 3-4-10, Emily Sanchez 1-9-12, Brooke Jones 1-2-4, Abby Finn 0-2-2, Sarah Bertolette 0-0-0, Avery Anderson 2-3-7, Mackenzie Campbell 0-0-0, Abby Bertolette 1-1-3, Anna Loughman 1-1-3. Totals 9-22
Avon (30) Sophie Mango 1-0-2, Lindsey Arigoni 2-0-6, Erin Geary 3-0-6, Adi Standish 3-1-7, Sophie DiBella 2-0-4, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3, Lindsey Snyder 0-0-0, Lucy Belval 1-0-2. Totals 13-1
Farmington (13-7) 5 4 9 24 — 41
Avon (5-14) 4 9 10 7 — 30
Three-point shots: Sanchez (F), Arigoni (A) 2, Godbout (A )
Tuesday, February 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bolton at Canton
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at Bolton
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at E.O. Smith/Tolland, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, February 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hall at Avon, 5:30 p.m.|
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Haddam-Killingworth, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cheshire at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.
Hall at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at Simsbury, 7:50 p.m.
Mercy/NWC/East Hampton at Suffield co-op (ISCC), 4:10 p.m.
Thursday, February 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at HMTCA, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CCC First round at higher seeds
Friday, February 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Hampton at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NCCC Tournament first round at higher seeds
BOYS HOCKEY
Northeastern co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 3:25 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Hartford Public, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Simsbury, Farmington at Class L championships at Wilton
Avon at Class M championships at East Haven
Canton, Granby at Class S championships at Killingly
Saturday, February 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon vs. Bulkeley at SMSA, 11:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CCC Tournament at Enfield (quarterfinals)
NCCC Tournament at top 4 seeds (quarterfinals)
INDOOR TRACK
State Open at New Haven, noon
WRESTLING
Simsbury, Farmington at Class L championships at Wilton
Avon at Class M championships at East Haven
Canton, Granby at Class S championships at Killingly
BOYS HOCKEY
Hand at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.
Newington co-op at Northeastern co-op (Bolton IP), 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fairfield co-op at Suffield co-op (Enfield TR), 4:20 p.m.
Results earlier this season
Streaming video options
BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)
Avon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q
Rockville
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos
Northwest Catholic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w
Granby
https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos
East Granby
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ
West Hartford (Conard and Hall)
https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5
Southington
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw
National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)
Canton
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct
Simsbury
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct
Farmington
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct
ICE HOCKEY
Live Barn (subscription required)
https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues
Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras
International Skating Center, Simsbury
Newington Arena
South Windsor Arena
Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford
Enfield Town Rinks
SoLu Broadcasting
https://solubroadcasting.org/
Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington