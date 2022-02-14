Weekly scoreboard: Feb. 14-19, 2022

Monday, February 14

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 41, Avon 30

HMTCA at Canton

GIRLS HOCKEY

Avon co-op 10, Fairfield co-op 2

Suffield co-op 2, West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 0

At Avon

Farmington (41) Darla Fournier 3-4-10, Emily Sanchez 1-9-12, Brooke Jones 1-2-4, Abby Finn 0-2-2, Sarah Bertolette 0-0-0, Avery Anderson 2-3-7, Mackenzie Campbell 0-0-0, Abby Bertolette 1-1-3, Anna Loughman 1-1-3. Totals 9-22

Avon (30) Sophie Mango 1-0-2, Lindsey Arigoni 2-0-6, Erin Geary 3-0-6, Adi Standish 3-1-7, Sophie DiBella 2-0-4, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3, Lindsey Snyder 0-0-0, Lucy Belval 1-0-2. Totals 13-1

Farmington (13-7) 5 4 9 24 — 41

Avon (5-14) 4 9 10 7 — 30

Three-point shots: Sanchez (F), Arigoni (A) 2, Godbout (A )

Tuesday, February 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bolton at Canton

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton at Bolton

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at E.O. Smith/Tolland, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hall at Avon, 5:30 p.m.|

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Haddam-Killingworth, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Cheshire at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.

Hall at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Avon co-op at Simsbury, 7:50 p.m.

Mercy/NWC/East Hampton at Suffield co-op (ISCC), 4:10 p.m.

Thursday, February 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at HMTCA, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CCC First round at higher seeds

Friday, February 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Hampton at Canton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NCCC Tournament first round at higher seeds

BOYS HOCKEY

Northeastern co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 3:25 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Hartford Public, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Simsbury, Farmington at Class L championships at Wilton

Avon at Class M championships at East Haven

Canton, Granby at Class S championships at Killingly

Saturday, February 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon vs. Bulkeley at SMSA, 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CCC Tournament at Enfield (quarterfinals)

NCCC Tournament at top 4 seeds (quarterfinals)

INDOOR TRACK

State Open at New Haven, noon

WRESTLING

Simsbury, Farmington at Class L championships at Wilton

Avon at Class M championships at East Haven

Canton, Granby at Class S championships at Killingly

BOYS HOCKEY

Hand at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.

Newington co-op at Northeastern co-op (Bolton IP), 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fairfield co-op at Suffield co-op (Enfield TR), 4:20 p.m.

Streaming video options

BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)

Avon

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q

Rockville

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos

Northwest Catholic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w

Granby

https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos

East Granby

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ

West Hartford (Conard and Hall)

https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5

Southington

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw

National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)

Canton

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct

Simsbury

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct

Farmington

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct

ICE HOCKEY

Live Barn (subscription required)

https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues

Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras

International Skating Center, Simsbury

Newington Arena

South Windsor Arena

Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford

Enfield Town Rinks

SoLu Broadcasting

https://solubroadcasting.org/

Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington