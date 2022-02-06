With six finalists and two champions, Avon wins Matt Bishel Bobcat Classic

The Avon High wrestling team put six wrestlers in the finals and had two individual champions as the Falcons won their first tournament since 2019 on Saturday with a victory at the Matt Bishel Bobcat Classic.

Isaiah Adams (113 pounds) and Zack Gross (182) each finished first in their respective weight classes as the Falcons beat Newtown, 183-172 to win the event. RHAM was third with 157 points. It was the first tournament victory for the Falcons since bringing home the Doc Myers Brawl championship in February 2019.

Jonah Weber (132), Roel Johnson (152), Ethan Volpe (195) and Nils Jerger (220) each finished second.

Adams went 3-0 on the day with two pins, including a pin of Newtown’s Kenna Gioffe in the championship bout at 113 pounds.

Gross was also 3-0 with a big pin of No. 2 seed Zach Rebello of Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech in the semifinals. Gross won the title when top seed Mario Paige of Middletown had to withdraw due to an injury.

Avon (12-4, 2-1 CCC North) finishes out the regular season with a pair of CCC North dual meets this week. The Falcons host Manchester on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the original gym at Avon High and and travel to Wethersfield on Wednesday.

Matt Bishel Bobcat Classic

At Colchester

Team results: 1. Avon 183, 2. Newtown 172, 3. RHAM 157, 4. Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech 125, 5. Suffield/Windsor Locks 113, 6. Bacon Academy 110, 7. Wethersfield 106, 8. Portland 90, 9. Middletown 86, 10. Old Lyme and Rockville 29, 12. Cromwell 14

Individual results

106 — Final: Ben Fournier (RHAM) dec. Tommy Milligan (Newtown), 6-5; 3. Hoshena Gemme (Old Lyme) dec. Owen White (Avon), 5-0

113 — Final: Isaiah Adams (Avon) pin Kenna Gioffre (Newtown), 4:50; 3. Jake Laurie (Wethersfield) pin Chase Plourde (Lyman/WT), 0:28

120 — Final: Ben Plaue (Newtown) pin Donato Laurie (Wethersfield), 0:45; 3. Gavin Plourde (RHAM) dec. Hunter Sanchez (Lyman/WT), 10-8

126 — Final: Dominic Colella (Bacon Academy) pin Mateo Coty (Lyman Mem/Windham Tech), 1:05; 3. Griffin Shafer (Portland) pin Jordan Schenkel (Wethersfield), 2:04

132 — Final: Luca Manfredi (Newtown) pin Jonah Weber (Avon), 3:57; 3. Nehemiah Czelusniak (Lyman/WT) pin Derek McMahon (Middletown), 4:14

138 — Final: Zackary Kanaitis (RHAM) dec. Marc Maurath (Newtown), 12-1; 3. Tom Krystopa (Wethersfield) dec. Spencer Rosado (Portland), 3-1

145 — Final: Ghassan Saleh (Suffield/Windsor Locks) pin Jacob Guarino (Middletown), 1:10; 3. Dante Colella (Bacon Academy) forfeit over James Hiltz (Lyman/WT)

152 — Final: Carson Brown (Bacon Academy) pin Roel Johnson (Avon), 1:51; 3. Tyler Quinn (Portland) dec. Matt Gish (Cromwell), 12-5

160 — Final: Joshua Nieroda (Suffield/Windsor Locks) pin Fisher Stites (Newtown), 0:57; 3. Jeremy Devine (RHAM) dec. Cameron Casey (Avon), 7-2

170 — Final: Jesse Baldwin (Middletown) dec. Connor Bly (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 8-1; 3. Stefan Ryer (Old Lyme) dec. Boden Landers (RHAM), 7-4

182 — Final: Zack Gross (Avon) default over Mario Paige (Middletown); 3. Michael Marques (RHAM) pin Zachary Rebello (Lyman/WT), 1:38

195 — Final: Thomas Paneccasio (RHAM) pin Ethan Volpe (Avon), 2:28; 3. Acea Shaham (Newtown) pin Andrew Rock (Avon), 1:47

220 — Final: Owen Brunk (Portland) pin Nils Jerger (Avon), 1:01; 3. Colin Rechenberg (Suffield/Windsor Locks) pin Vicent Gauvin (Lyman Mem/Windham Tech), 1:39

285 — Final: Tyler Burgos (Wethersfield) pin Caleb Smith (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 0:56; 3. Timothy Breault (Lyman Mem/Windham Tech) pin Denali Collins Colchester, CT (Bacon Academy), 0:52

2022 Matt Bishel Bobcat Classic results and brackets (FloArena)