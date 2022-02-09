Another winning season for Canton, who will battle for NCCC title on Saturday

CANTON, Feb. 9, 2022 – Wrestling during a pandemic has been a challenge for teams across the state and it was no different for Canton.

“What wasn’t a challenge this year?” seventh-year head coach Josh Bristol said.

There was COVID-related absences related to positive tests or contact tracing for the individual wrestlers. Several Saturday meets with multiple opponents were cancelled due to COVID and other health issues.

With the entire 2021 season cancelled due to the pandemic, the athletes lost a full year of competition and training.

There were also the usual challenges in a contact sport such as injuries and non-COVID related illnesses along with a New England snowstorm that wiped out the Highlander Invitational in Portland in January.

But on Wednesday evening, the Warriors lined up for their dual meet finale against Somers. Five seniors were recognized and the Warriors rolled to their 13th win of the season with a 54-21 win over Somers. It was the fifth straight winning season for the Warriors – something that has been done just once in the team’s history (1993-97).

“Missing a season is hard to recoup from, there was a good bit of going back to the absolute basics and rebuilding a good base for the team,” Bristol said. “COVID cancellations and weather have forced us to either change or cancel four of our eight regular season multi-meets.

“Trying to stay healthy has been a real challenge this year and at most events we weren’t at full strength because of COVID and other health issues. We’ve lost a number of close matches because of that,” he said.

Still, Canton went 13-10 and finished 5-2 in the NCCC. The Warriors will be in the hunt for the NCCC championship at Saturday’s league championship tournament at Rockville High in Vernon. Canton could earn a share of the league title by winning the tournament.

Teams earn one point for each dual meet win and one point for each team they beat at the league tournament. Stafford (9-4, 6-1 NCCC) looms as the favorite while Portland (14-11, 5-1 NCCC) will also be a contender.

The Warriors have four wrestlers with more than 25 wins – seniors Ethan Titus (28-2 at 126 pounds), Ryker Bahre (25-5 at 160), Chris Dinneen (25-6 at 195) and sophomore Reese Titus (27-3 at 113). The team’s other two seniors have winning records – Chris Gottlieb (12-11 at 170) and Mark Freedenberg (19-7 at 182).

“I’m most impressed how we’ve persevered through all the challenges, still putting together a winning record and keeping high morale in spite of it all,” Bristol said.

Ethan Titus broke the 100-win barrier despite losing his junior season. He is 103-20 with a school-record 264 career takedowns and 53 pins. Bahre is 62-26 so far in his career with 28 pins and 130 takedowns. Freedenberg has 23 career pins while Dinneen has a career record of 65-34 with 36 pins.

Canton took advantage of five forfeits in Wednesday night’s win over Somers. Reese Titus (113) and Liam Mortimer (285) each had pins for the Warriors.

“I think we’re really getting to the point where everything is dialed in for the end of the season,” Bristol said. “Our goal right now is to win the NCCC tournament and to place as many as possible at the Class S tournament.”

Canton 54, Somers 21

At Canton

106 Taylor McCormick (S) pin Nick Leadbetter (C), 4:45; 113 Reese Titus (C) pin Cory Vidjinagni (S), 0:42; 120: Maela Sosa (C) forfeit; 126: Ethan Titus (C) forfeit; 132: Ethan Newell (C) forfeit; 138: no match;; 145: Tait Gaudet (S) forfeit; 152: Logan Orschel (C) forfeit; 160 Cooper Barrett (Somers) dec. Ryker Bahre (C), 3-1; 170 Braden Joyal (S) pin Chris Gottlieb (C), 0:57; 182: Mark Freedenberg (C) forfeit; 195: Chris Dinneen (C) forfeit; 220: Brody Grecula (C) forfeit ; 285 Liam Mortimer (C) pin Josiah Fasano (S), 0:45

Records: Canton 13-10, 5-2 NCCC; Somers 3-4, 3-4 NCCC