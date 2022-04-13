Another fast start for Canton nine; Avon wins second straight game

CANTON, April 13, 2022 – For the second consecutive season, the Canton High baseball team is off to a fast start. A year ago, the Warriors won their first six games for the first time since 1976.

On Wednesday, Canton improved to 5-0 with a 9-2 win over Suffield at Bowdoin Field, thanks to a season-high 13 hits and a strong performance on the mound from starter Devin Brown and reliever Tanner Quinn. Brown allowed just five hits over six innings and the two pitchers combined to fan 11 batters.

Canton (5-0, 4-0 NCCC) had four extra bases hits led by Shane Lapointe, who was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a pair of doubles. Jack Biskupiak also doubled.

Brown had a great day at the plate, too, going 3-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Quinn was 2-for-3 with one RBI while Robbie Dlubac was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they travel to Wamogo in Litchfield for a non-league game that begins at 3:45 p.m.

Canton 9, Suffield 2

At Canton

Suffield (1-1) 101 000 0 — 2-6-0

Canton (5-0) 112 320 x — 9-13-2

Devin Brown, Tanner Quinn (7) and Nate Asmar; Gamos, Tyburski (5) and Sinofsky; WP: Brown (3-0), LP: Gamos; 2B: Jack Biskupiak (C), Brown (C), Shane Lapointe (C) 2, Sinofsky (S)

Avon 7, Bristol Central 4

AVON, April 13, 2022 – Three Avon High pitchers combined to strike out 10 Bristol Central batters and scattered six hits as the Falcons won their second straight game with a 9-4 win over the Rams in Central Connecticut Conference play at Buckingham Field Wednesday.

Starting pitcher Harry Engle pitched 5 2/3 innings to secure his first win of the season. He allowed five hits and struck out seven.

At the plate, Avon (2-2) had a season-high nine hits sparked by David Pengel, who was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Tabor Engle was 2-for-2 for the Falcons with a double while Lucas Lloyd also had a double. Jesse Bernaducci had a single and two RBI for Avon.

Avon hits the diamond again on Thursday when they host Glastonbury beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 7, Bristol Central 4

At Avon

Bristol Central (0-3) 001 200 1 — 4-6-4

Avon (2-2) 122 200 x — 7-9-2

Volbane, Kuziwar (4) and unknown; Harry Engle, Parker Jobe (6), Danny Galliher (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: H. Engle (1-1), LP: Volbane; 2B: Lopez (BC), Cappezone (BC), Lucas Lloyd (A), David Pengel (A) 2, Tabor Engle (A)