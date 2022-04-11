Undefeated Canton wins fourth straight; Avon tops Hall for first win

WINDSOR LOCKS, April 11, 2022 – For the third time in four games, the Canton High baseball team had 13 or more hits as the Warriors pulled away from Windsor Locks with an 8-3 victory in North Central Connecticut Conference action Monday.

Tied at 2-2, the undefeated Warriors (4-0, 3-0 NCCC) scored five runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning to break open the contest.

Max Sedor was 2-for-3 with a two-run triple in the fourth inning and five RBI in the game. He also stole two bases. Catcher Robbie Dlubac was 2-for-4 with a triple while Devin Brown and Tanner Quinn each had a pair of singles.

On the mound, Canton pitcher Sammy Lincoln (2-0) went the distance to earn the win. He scattered eight hits and fanned five. He walked two.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. when they host Suffield at Bowdoin Field. With no school classes for spring break, the Warriors will play in the morning.

Canton 8, Windsor Locks 3

At Windsor Locks

Canton (4-0) 020 510 0 — 8-13-1

Windsor Locks (0-2) 101 001 0 — 3-8-3

Sammy Lincoln and Robby Dlubac; Allen Hinckley, Jayden Ramirez (4), Logan Tuttle (5), Donny Vargas (7) and unknown; WP: Lincoln (2-0); LP: Hinckley; 2B: Jack Scholefield (WL); 3B: Max Sedor (C), Dlubac (C)

Avon 3, Hall 1

WEST HARTFORD, April 11, 2022 – Avon High catcher Emmett Borenstein hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help left the Falcons to their first victory of the season with a 3-1 win over Hall Monday in CCC West action.

Avon (1-2) had a 1-0 lead going into the sixth inning. David Pendel singled with one out and he was followed by Borenstein, who belted a home run to left center field for a 3-0 lead. The Falcons led 1-0 after five innings thanks to Jacob Wirth taking advantage of two Hall errors in the fifth to give the Falcons an early lead.

Avon pitcher Alex Grant (1-2) earned his first victory of the season on the mound. Grant pitched 6.2 innings, allowing just three hits and struck out seven. Harry Engel came into the game in the bottom of the seventh inning and got the final out to earn his first save of the season.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to face Bristol Central at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 3, Hall 1

At West Hartford

Avon (1-2) 000 012 0 — 3-4-0

Hall (1-2) 000 000 1 — 1-3-4

Alex Grant, Harry Engle (7) and Emmett Borenstein; Rosenberg and unknown; WP: Grant (1-1); LP: Rosenberg; Save: Engle (1); HR: Emmett Borenstein (1)