Hard-hitting Guardians too much in win over Avon

AVON, April 14, 2022 – Daniel Cantafi was 4-for-5 with a double and one RBI as the Glastonbury Guardians rapped out 19 hits in a 17-9 win over the Avon High baseball team Thursday at Buckingham Field in Central Connecticut Conference West action.

Elliot Hamilton had three hits for the Guardians (3-0, 2-0 CCC West) while four Glastonbury pitchers combined to limit Avon to eight hits.

Luke Coppen was 2-for-2 with a double for the Falcons (2-3, 1-1 CCC West), who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Danny Galliher and Jacob Wirth were each 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

The Falcons trailed by six runs before they got to the plate but trimmed the deficit to two runs after two innings, 7-5. But the Guardians scored nine unanswered runs to pull away. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh due to heavy rain in the area.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they host RHAM at 3:45 p.m. at Buckingham Field.

Glastonbury 17, Avon 8

At Avon

Glastonbury (3-0) 610 541 0– 17-19-1

Avon (2-3) 410 030 x — 8- 8-6

David Beagle, Elliot Hamilton (2), Fernando Martins (5), John Petrone (5) and Kyle Stephens; David Pengel, Connor Lavore (2), Danny Galliher (2), Parker Jobe (5), Zack Gross (6), Luke Coppen (6) and Elliot Borenstein; WP: Beagle; LP: Pengel (0-1); 2B: Daniel Cantafi (G), Drew Jean (G), Beau Vardian (G), Luke Coppen (A), Danny Galliher (A), Jacob Wirth (A)