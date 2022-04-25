Canton boys lacrosse team beats Granby for first time

CANTON, April 25, 2022 – A year ago, the Canton High boys lacrosse team dropped two hard-fought games to Granby.

On the final day of the regular season, the Warriors lost a one-goal decision in a game cut short by a thunder storm. A few days later, in the first round of the Class S state tournament, Granby again came away with a one-goal victory in overtime.

On Monday, Canton wiped away some of the sting of those defeats by beating Granby for the first time in team history with a 13-9 decision at the high school. Ryan Weller had seven goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (6-1, 4-1 NCCC) while Ryker Bahre had two goals and two assists.

The Warriors used a 6-2 run to open the game and closed it with a 4-1 run in the final eight minutes. Chris Gottlieb had two goals for Canton while Luke DeRitis and Will Wahlburger also scored individual goals.

Niko Giotsis made nine saves in net to secure the win. With the victory, Canton snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Bears.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they host Newington at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field.

Canton 13, Granby 9

At Canton

Granby (2-4) 2 2 4 1 — 9

Canton (6-1) 6 1 2 4 — 13

Goals: Canton – Ryan Weller 7, Ryker Bahre 2, Chris Gottlieb 2, Luke DeRitis, Will Wahlburger; Assists: Canton – Weller 2, Bahre 2, Wahlburger, Gottlieb, Mark Freedenberg 2; Saves – Nike Giotsis (C) 9