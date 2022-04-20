Two big wins to start the week for Canton boys lacrosse

SUFFIELD, April 19, 2022 – Ryan Weller and Chris Gottlieb each had a season high in goals Tuesday night as the Canton high boys lacrosse team won two straight games to begin the week.

Weller had eight goals and five assists Tuesday night as the Warriors (5-1, 3-1 NCCC) rolled to a 25-5 win over Suffield in a North Central Connecticut contest. Gottlieb had seven goals and one assist in the victory over the Wildcats with Mark Freedenberg adding four goals and four assists.

Ryker Bahre had four goals and two assists in the win over Suffield while Niko Giotsis made five saves in net and John Madden had two stops in goal for the Warriors.

On Monday night, Canton rolled to a 15-7 win over Martha’s Vineyard High under the lights. Weller had three goals and thee assists while Bahre had three goals. Mark Freedenberg had two goals and an assist for the Warriors.

Canton High coach Chris Weller and Martha’s Vineyard coach Chris Greene are long-time friends. They both played on the same team in college.

Canton 25, Suffield 5

At Suffield

Canton (5-1) 12 13 — 25

Suffield (0-4) 5 0 — 5

Goals: Canton – Ryan Weller 8, Chris Gottlieb 7, Mark Freedenberg 4, Ryker Bahre 4, Mason Buckley 2, Liam Glasse; Suffield – Quinn L. 4, Ryan L.; Assists: Canton – Weller 5, Freedenberg 4, Bahre 2, Buckley, Gottlieb, Ryan Benedetti; Saves: John Madden (C) 2, Niko Giotsas (C) 5

Canton 15, Martha’s Vineyard 7

At Canton

Martha’s Vineyard (MA) 1 2 1 3 — 7

Canton 4 3 5 3 — 15

Goals: Canton – Ryan Weller 3, Mark Freedenberg 2, Ryker Bahre 3, Mason Buckley; MV – Ed Cherry 3, Matteus Prata 2, Aiden Conley, Liam Conley; Assists: Canton – Jake Bunnell 2, Weller 3, Freedenberg, Buckley, Will Wahlburger 2; Saves: Niko Giotsis (C) 4, John Madden (C) 4, Graham Stearns (MV) 8