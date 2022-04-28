Canton dominates in win over Newington; River Hawks top Lions

CANTON, April 27, 2022 – Ryan Weller scored seven goals while Chris Gottlieb had three goals to lead the Canton High boys lacrosse team to a 16-5 win over Newington in a non-conference game Wednesday on the turf field.

The Warriors (7-1) took a 10-4 lead at the half to seize control of the contest. Canton shutout Newington in the third quarter to extend their lead to nine goals, 13-4.

Mark Freedenberg and Ben Cuniowski scored two goals each for Canton while Ryker Bahre and Will Wahlburger also had goals. Goalie Niko Giotsis had eight saves to earn the win for the Warriors.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they host Somers on the turf field at 4:30 p.m. in Canton. Somers handed Canton their only loss of the season last week in a 16-12 decision.

Canton 16, Newington 5

At Canton

Newington (3-5) 3 1 0 1 — 5

Canton (7-1) 5 5 3 3 — 16

Goals: Canton – Mark Freedenberg 2, Chris Gottlieb 3, Ryan Weller 7, Ryker Bahre, Will Wahlburger, Ben Cuniowski 2, Newington – Bross, Hillman 3, Tirado, Assists: Canton – Freedenberg 2, Gottlieb 2, Weller 1, Walburger 1; Newington – Bross 2, Hillman 1, Tirado 1; Saves: Niko Giotsis (C) 8, John Madden (C) 1, Pade (N) 7

Farmington 9, N.W. Catholic 6

WEST HARTFORD, April 28, 2022 – Eoin Chekas had five goals and an assist to lead the Farmington High boys lacrosse team to a 9-6 win over Northwest Catholic Thursday. Brendan Occhino had a goal and four assists for the River Hawks (5-3). Elliot Stambaugh was 11-of-18 on faceoffs as Farmington won for the third time in the last four games.

Harrison Slade made 17 saves in net to secure the win. Tyler Stoneman and Josh Wagor each had a goal and assist for the River Hawks.