Canton beats Somers to move closer to first place

CANTON, May 3, 2022 – Ryan Weller had seven goals and two assists while Ryker Bahre had a season-high five goals as the Canton High boys lacrosse team moved closer to first place in the North Central Connecticut Conference with a 16-12 win over Somers on Tuesday at the turf field.

The victory put Canton a half game behind Ellington (9-1, 6-1 NCCC). It’s just the second win over Somers in team history for the Warriors (8-1, 5-1 NCCC). Canton hosts Ellington in their next game on Thursday.

It was the fourth straight game that Weller has scored at least seven goals in a game. Mark Freedenberg had three goals and two assists for Canton while Mason Buckley also had a goal.

Goalie Niko Giotsis made 10 saves in net for Canton. With the win, the Warriors avenged a four-goal loss to Somers on April 8, 16-12.

Canton 16, Somers 12

At Canton

Somers (7-3) 2 3 3 4 — 12

Canton (8-1) 4 3 4 5 — 16

Goals: Somers – Ryan Symington 3, Brian McGowan 3, Kalvin Long 3, Gavin Ranza, Jon Benedict, Cooper Barrett; Canton – Ryan Weller 7, Mark Freedenberg 3, Ryker Bahre 5, Mason Buckley; Assists: Somers – Symington 2, McGowan 2, Ranza; Canton – Freedenberg 2, Jake Bonnell 3, Weller 2; Saves – Niko Giotsis (Ca) 10, Liam Jones (S) 4