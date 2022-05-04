Connect with us

Canton beats Somers to move closer to first place

CANTON, May 3, 2022 – Ryan Weller had seven goals and two assists while Ryker Bahre had a season-high five goals as the Canton High boys lacrosse team moved closer to first place in the North Central Connecticut Conference with a 16-12 win over Somers on Tuesday at the turf field.

The victory put Canton a half game behind Ellington (9-1, 6-1 NCCC). It’s just the second win over Somers in team history for the Warriors (8-1, 5-1 NCCC). Canton hosts Ellington in their next game on Thursday.

It was the fourth straight game that Weller has scored at least seven goals in a game. Mark Freedenberg had three goals and two assists for Canton while Mason Buckley also had a goal.

Goalie Niko Giotsis made 10 saves in net for Canton. With the win, the Warriors avenged a four-goal loss to Somers on April 8, 16-12.

Canton 16, Somers 12
At Canton
Somers (7-3)               2  3  3  4  — 12
Canton (8-1)               4  3  4  5  — 16
Goals: Somers – Ryan Symington 3, Brian McGowan 3, Kalvin Long 3, Gavin Ranza, Jon Benedict, Cooper Barrett; Canton – Ryan Weller 7, Mark Freedenberg 3, Ryker Bahre 5, Mason Buckley; Assists: Somers – Symington 2, McGowan 2, Ranza; Canton – Freedenberg 2, Jake Bonnell 3, Weller 2; Saves – Niko Giotsis (Ca) 10, Liam Jones (S) 4

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

