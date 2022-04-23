Canton gets walkoff win over Rockville in ninth inning

CANTON, April 23, 2022 – Joelle Daigneault hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Canton High girls softball team a 3-2 win over Rockville Saturday in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

Daigneault was the leadoff batter for the Warriors in the bottom of the ninth and had two strikes when she belted the game-winning pitch over the center field fence. The Warriors (5-3, 4-2 NCCC) had just four hits in the game as Rockville pitcher Alexis Real struck out 18 batters.

Canton forced extra innings by scoring a run in the seventh inning. Trailing 2-1, Canton’s Erin Makin led off the inning with a single. She eventually scored on an error to tie up the ballgame. Makin was 2-for-3 for Canton in the game with one RBI.

Canton pitcher Alice Butterfield picked up the win. She allowed seven hits, struck out 12 and walked five.

Madison Pitkin was 3-for-5 with two RBI for Rockville (4-4, 3-3 NCCC).

The Warriors return to action on Monday when they travel to Windsor Locks for a 4 p.m. contest.

Canton 3, Rockville 2

At Canton

Rockville (4-4) 001 000 100 — 2-7-1

Canton (5-3) 100 000 101 — 3-4-2

Alexis Real and unknown; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Butterfield (4-3); LP: Real; HR: Joelle Daigneault (C)