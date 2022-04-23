Errors haunt Falcons in a loss to No. 2 Southington

AVON, April 22, 2022 – The Avon High softball team trailed No. 2 Southington by four runs and then cut the lead to two. The visiting Blue Knights extended the lead to three runs before Avon took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the fifth inning.

But the Falcons committed five errors and gave up 10 runs in the sixth inning as Southington remained undefeated with a 15-6 CCC West victory Friday afternoon at Fisher Meadow.

Avon (2-3) committed 11 errors and gave up 12 unearned runs in the loss.

Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Avon’s Jackie Pengel hit her third home run of the season, a two-run blast over the left field fence to cut the Southington lead to 4-2.

Southington (6-0) added another run in the fifth but Michalea Centofanti’s bases-loaded ground ball out cut the Blue Knight lead to two runs, 5-3. Kayla Jette’s two-out double with the bases loaded drive in three runs and gave the Falcons a 6-5 advantage.

It was a short-lived lead with Southington’s explosion in the sixth inning.

For Avon, Amanda Hasler was 2-for-4 while Pengel was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Pengel took the loss on the mound. She struck out 11 but gave up eight hits and walked seven.

Southington had three home runs in the game by Sam Rogers (2-for-4, two RBI), Ashlyn DeSaulnines (1-4, three RBI) and Sam Sullivan, who hit a three-run home run in the second inning.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they travel to West Hartford to battle Northwest Catholic.

Southington 15, Avon 6

At Avon

Southington (6-0) 030 11(10) 0 — 15-8-0

Avon (2-3) 000 24 0 0 — 6-7-11

Stella Blanchard, Sam Sullivan (6) and Elyse Picard; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Sullivan, LP: Pengel (2-3); 2B: Kayla Jette (A), HR: Jackie Pengel (A), M. Furniss (S), Sam Rogers (S), Ashlyn Desaulniers (S), Sam Sullivan (S)