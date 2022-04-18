Canton tops Wamogo for sixth straight win; RHAM rallies past Avon

LITCHFIELD, April 18, 2022 – For just the second time since 1976, the Canton High baseball team has opened the season with six straight victories.

Canton beat Wamogo in a non-league contest Monday in Litchfield, 4-2, to begin the season 6-0 for the second straight year.

Jack Biskupiak led the Warriors at the plate and on the mound. Biskupiak was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. He also pitched four innings of scoreless relief, striking out five to pick up his first save of the season.

Starting pitcher Robbie Dlubac, reliever Shane Lapointe and Biskupiak combined to fan 12 Wamogo hitters and gave up just two walks. Canton kept constant pressure on the Wamogo pitching staff with 10 stolen bases including three each from Max Sedor and Biskupiak. Dlubac had two stolen bases.

Canton (6-0) will be looking for their seventh straight win on Tuesday when they host Lewis Mills at Bowdoin Field. Canton’s last 7-0 start in baseball came 48 years ago in 1974.

Canton 4, Wamogo 2

At Litchfield

Canton (6-0) 020 110 0 — 4-5-0

Wamogo (0-3) 002 000 0 — 2-8-0

Robbie Dlubac, Shane Lapointe (3), Jack Biskupiak (4) and Noah Asmar; Coffey, C. Smith (4), Weaving (4), Collins (7) and Pierre; WP: Dlubac (1-0), LP: Correy; Save: Biskupiak; 2B: Biskupiak (C), Coffey (W)

RHAM 2, Avon 1

AVON, April 18, 2022 – The Avon High baseball team was one strike away from a one-run win over RHAM on Monday at Buckingham Field. But the undefeated Raptors (5-0) were able to get the key hit to win the game.

With two strikes on him and two out in the top of the seventh inning, RHAM’s Max Nylen had a two-RBI single to lift the visiting Raptors to a 2-1 win over Avon in Central Connecticut Conference play.

RHAM freshman pitcher Fayz Baig handcuffed the Falcons, pitching all seven innings and allowing just two hits. He had one strikeout and walked two.

Avon hurler Alex Grant struck out 10 and allowed four hits but took the loss.

Avon (2-4) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Connor Lavore led off the inning with a single and moved to third base after an error and a ground ball out from Jacob Wirth. Lavore scored on Chase Beloin’s sacrifice fly.

The Falcons look to get back on the winning track when they travel to Bristol Central on Wednesday.

RHAM 2, Avon 1

At Avon

RHAM (5-0) 000 000 2 — 2-5-2

Avon (2-4) 000 010 0 — 1-2-0

Fayz Baig and unknown; Alex Grant, Harry Engle (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Baig; LP: Grant (1-2); 2B: Max Nylen (R)