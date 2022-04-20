Connect with us

Baseball

Delaney handcuffs Canton, handing Warriors first loss of season

ELLINGTON, April 20, 2022 – Junior pitcher Ryan Delaney stuck out eight and allowed just one hit to lead the Ellington High baseball team to an 8-1 win over Canton in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Wednesday.

Delaney went the distance as the Purple Knights handed Canton their first loss of the season, snapping a six-game winning streak. Devin Brown had Canton’s only hit, a one-out single in the second inning.

Ellington (4-1, 4-1 NCCC) had 11 hits led by Evan Robbins, who was 3-for-4 with one RBI and Joshua Einsiedel, who was 3-for4 with a double and two RBI. Delaney was 2-for-3 with a single and double.

The Purple Knights had a 3-0 lead after two innings when the Warriors (6-1, 4-1 NCCC) cut the lead to two runs in the top of the third inning. Max Sedor’s ground ball out drove in a run to cut the Ellington lead to two runs, 3-1.

But Ellington scored three more times in the bottom of the third inning thanks to two singles, three walks and an error to take control of the game. Brown (3-1) pitched four innings for the Warriors and allowed nine hits to take his first loss of the season. He fanned one and walked four.

Canton was looking for their first 7-0 start since 1974. Canton was 6-0 a year ago before losing their first game of the season. The Warriors get back into action on Thursday when they host Lewis Mills (2-3) at Bowdoin Field.

Ellington 8, Canton 1
At Ellington
Canton (6-1)      001  000  0  — 1-1-4
Ellington (4-1)   213  020  x  — 8-11-2
Devin Brown, Rob Dlubac (5) and Jack Biskupiak; Ryan Delaney and Joshua Einsiedel; WP: Delaney; LP: Brown (3-1); 2B: Einsiedel (Ell), Delaney (Ell)

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Baseball