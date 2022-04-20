Delaney handcuffs Canton, handing Warriors first loss of season

ELLINGTON, April 20, 2022 – Junior pitcher Ryan Delaney stuck out eight and allowed just one hit to lead the Ellington High baseball team to an 8-1 win over Canton in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Wednesday.

Delaney went the distance as the Purple Knights handed Canton their first loss of the season, snapping a six-game winning streak. Devin Brown had Canton’s only hit, a one-out single in the second inning.

Ellington (4-1, 4-1 NCCC) had 11 hits led by Evan Robbins, who was 3-for-4 with one RBI and Joshua Einsiedel, who was 3-for4 with a double and two RBI. Delaney was 2-for-3 with a single and double.

The Purple Knights had a 3-0 lead after two innings when the Warriors (6-1, 4-1 NCCC) cut the lead to two runs in the top of the third inning. Max Sedor’s ground ball out drove in a run to cut the Ellington lead to two runs, 3-1.

But Ellington scored three more times in the bottom of the third inning thanks to two singles, three walks and an error to take control of the game. Brown (3-1) pitched four innings for the Warriors and allowed nine hits to take his first loss of the season. He fanned one and walked four.

Canton was looking for their first 7-0 start since 1974. Canton was 6-0 a year ago before losing their first game of the season. The Warriors get back into action on Thursday when they host Lewis Mills (2-3) at Bowdoin Field.

Ellington 8, Canton 1

At Ellington

Canton (6-1) 001 000 0 — 1-1-4

Ellington (4-1) 213 020 x — 8-11-2

Devin Brown, Rob Dlubac (5) and Jack Biskupiak; Ryan Delaney and Joshua Einsiedel; WP: Delaney; LP: Brown (3-1); 2B: Einsiedel (Ell), Delaney (Ell)