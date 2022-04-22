Granby hands Canton ‘9’ their 3rd straight loss

CANTON, April 22, 2022 – The Canton High baseball team got off to a great start this season winning their first six games.

But now the Warriors have stumbled. Granby pitcher Joshua Selander limited Canton to just three hits and struck out seven as Granby handed Canton their third straight loss in a 7-3 decision Friday at Bowdoin Field.

The loss comes on the heels of a 7-3 defeat to Lewis Mills on Thursday despite 12 hits from the Warriors. Ellington handed Canton their first loss of the season on Wednesday, 8-1.

Tanner Quinn was 2-for-4 for the Warriors (6-3, 4-2 NCCC) against Granby while Devin Brown was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Against Mills on Thursday, Brown was 3-for-4 with two RBI while Jack Biskupiak was 3-for-4 at the plate. Nate Hiscox was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they hit the road to face Somers.

Granby 7, Canton 3

At Canton

Granby (3-4) 010 131 1 — 7-9-2

Canton (6-3) 000 030 0 — 3-5-2

Joshua Selander and unknown; Sammy Lincoln, Jack Biskupiak (6) and Noah Asmar; WP: Selander; LP: Lincoln; 2B: Santasure (G); HR: Roy (G)

Lewis Mills 13, Canton 7

At Canton

Lewis Mills (3-3) 013 260 1 — 13-14-0

Canton (6-2) 000 141 1 — 7-12-0

Colby Cables and unknown; Tanner Quinn, Nate Hiscox (5) and Noah Asmar; WP: Cables; LP: Quinn (0-1); 2B: Armas (LM), Brice Waldron (LM), Alex Varano (LM), Andrew Cappabianca (C), Rob Dlubac (C), Sammy Lincoln (C); 3B: Waldron (LM)