East Granby rallies to outlast Canton; Mills wins 4th straight; Avon stumbles

CANTON, April 27, 2022 – The East Granby High baseball team erased a seven-run deficit in Wednesday’s game at Canton to take the lead and lost that lead in the sixth inning.

But the visiting Crusaders tied the game in the seventh inning and won it in the eighth to claim their third straight win with a 14-12 victory over Canton at Bowdoin Field in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

The Warriors (6-4, 4-3 NCCC) committed four errors but two crucial errors came in the later innings.

In the top of the seventh inning, Canton had a one-run lead and was trying to close out the contest. James Fagant reached base on a walk. With two outs, he stole second base and moved to third on a wild ptich. Fagant scored on an error to tie the game at 12-12.

In the top of the eighth inning, Canton had two outs again but made another crucial error.

The Crusaders (5-3, 4-2 NCCC) had runners on first and second base thanks to back-to-back singles from Matthew Fagant and Kyle Anthony. But an another error allowed Fagant to score from second base to give East Granby the lead. An RBI single from Liam Flanagan gave the Crusaders a two-run cushion, 14-12.

Canton rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Down by two runs, Devin Brown doubled and Robbie Dlubac walked. Sammy Lincoln’s two-run double tied the game at 11-11. A RBI single from Max Sedor gave the Warriors a 12-11 lead.

Canton scored nine runs in the third inning to take a 9-3 lead, sparked by Jack Biskupiak with a RBI triple and an RBI double in the same inning. Biskupiak was 4-for-5 at the plat with two RBI with Brown, Lincoln and Sedor each getting two hits. Lincoln was 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Aiden Cosgrove was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double for East Granby while Flanagan was 3-for-5 with two RBI.

After starting the season with six straight wins, Canton has now lost four games in a row. The Warriors will try to get back on the winning end when they travel to face Coventry on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

East Granby 14, Canton 12 (8)

At Canton

East Granby (5-3) 111 332 12 — 14-16-4

Canton (6-4) 009 003 00 – 12-13-4

Aidan Cosgrove, Joe Medeiros (3), Liam Flanagan (7) and unknown; Devin Brown, Tanner Quinn (6) and Noah Asmar; WP: Flanagan; LP: Quinn (0-2); 2B: Cosgrove (EG), Patrick Lakomy (EG), Luke Guyer (EG), Jack Biskupiak (C), Brown (C), Ian Clarke (C), Sammy Lincoln (C) 2; 3B: Biskupiak (C), James Gargant (EG)

Lewis Mills 11, Berlin 6

BURLINGTON, April 27, 2022 – An 11-run third inning lifted host Lewis Mills to their fourth straight win with a 11-6 victory over Berlin in CCC South action. The Spartans (6-3) had eight players reach base at least twice and score. Alec Varano was 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Pitcher Jayden Longdin went five innings to pick up the win for Mills. Berlin falls to 3-7 on the year.

Lewis Mills returns to action on Friday when they face Farmington at Tunxis Meade Park beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Southington 7, Avon 3

SOUTHINGTON, April 27, 2022 – Jackson Rusiecki hit a pair of home runs while teammate Derek Chiulli hit a home run as Southington outslugged Avon, 7-3, in a CCC West contest Wednesday night under the lights at Fontana Field.

Rusiecki was 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Blue Knights (8-2). Starting pitcher Vincent Borghese pitched five strong innings, striking out six to earn the win on the mound.

David Pengel was 2-for-3 for the Falcons with a double and a triple. The Falcons (2-6) lost their fourth straight game.

On Monday, Northwest Catholic rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come away with a 9-7 victory. The Lions took the lead for good thanks to a walk, an error and a wild pitch that allowed the winning run to score.

The Falcons scored twice in the fifth inning to tie the game at 6-6. Connor Lavore had a two-out double to right field and scored on a double from Jacob Wirth. After Wirth advanced to third base on a passed ball, Wirth scored on a RBI single from Theo Benson (3-for-4).

Lavore was 3-for-4 against NW Catholic while Emmett Borenstein hit his second home run of the season for the Falcons.

Southington 7, Avon 3

At Southington

Avon (2-6) 000 002 1 — 3-5-0

Southington (8-2) 201 301 x — 7-8-2

Connor Lavore, Danny Galliher (3), Parker Ives (5) and Emmett Borenstein; Vincent Borghese, K. Pesctelli (6), C.J. Pierce (6), C.J. Dibenedetto (7) and unknown; WP: Borghese; LP: Lavore (0-1); 2B: David Pengel (A); 3B: Pengel (A); HR: Derek Chiulli (S), Jackson Rusiecki (S) 2

N.W. Catholic 9, Avon 7

At Avon

NW Catholic (4-4) 000 240 3 — 9-6-4

Avon (2-5) 210 120 1 — 7-12-4

R. Carew and unknown; Luke Coppen, David Pengel (5), Alex Grant (5), Parker Jobe (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Carew; LP: Grant (1-3); 2B: Connor Lavore (A), Jacob Wirth (A) 2, J. Balcerak (NW); HR: Emmett Borenstein (A)