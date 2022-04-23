Mills baseball team wins second straight with victory over Bristol Eastern

BURLINGTON, April 23, 2022 – After a three-game losing streak, the Lewis Mills baseball team has won two straight contests.

On Thursday, the Spartans had 14 hits in a 13-7 non-conference win over Canton. On Saturday, Mills rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to beat Bristol Eastern in a CCC South contest, 7-5.

Alex Varano was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Mills (4-3, 2-1 CCC South) while Ben Rewenko was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. On the mound, Cam Fisher went 6 2/3 innings to secure the victory.

Bristol Eastern (2-4) had two hits and was led by Owen Myers, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Rob Fernandez also had two hits for the visiting Lancers.

Mills returns to action on Monday with a CCC South contest at Plainville.