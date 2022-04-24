Five Avon High athletes earn All-State honors

Five Avon High athletes earned All-State honors this past winter with their performance with runner Carver Morgan adding All-New England honors to his resume and Isaiah Adams becoming the first wrestler in school history to earn All-American honors.

Morgan and Paul Netland earned All-State honors in track and field while Shelby Little was named All-State for the third time in girls hockey. Falcon diver Sarah Grady earned All-State honors in boys swimming while Adams earned All-State honors in wrestling for winning the Class M championship.

Adams (38-6) won his first State Open championship at 113 pounds using his quickness. A week earlier, he won his first Class M title and a week before that, he won the Central Connecticut Conference championship.

Adams went 2-2 at the New England tournament but excelled at the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Senior nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. He was 6-2 in the national tournament earned All-American honors by finishing seventh. He is the first Avon High wrestler to earn All-American honors.

A takedown with one minute left in regulation gave Adams a 5-4 win over Missouri’s Nate Martin in his first match of the national tournament. After pinning Ohio’s Gunner Havens, Adams lost to Tyler Washburn of Florida, 13-1. But Adams was focused and won three bouts in the consolation round to earn All-American honors.

Morgan earned All-State honors with victories in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters at the Class M indoor track championship meet – the first Avon High athlete to win two state titles on the same day. Morgan won by 0.84 of a second in the 1,600 meters and won the 3,200 meter title with a sprint to the finish.

Netland earned All-State honors with his third place finish in the 55 meter hurdles.

Morgan finished fifth at the State Open the 1,600 meters, earning him a spot in the one-mile race at the New England championships – which does not hold a 1,600 meter race. Morgan finished fifth at the New England championships in the mile to earn All-New England honors.

Grady made history throughout the season. She finished second in diving at the Class M championships to earn All-State honors. That qualified her to compete in the State Open where she is believed to be the first girl from Avon to compete at the State Open boys swimming championships. She finished 18th in the field of 24 divers.

Little, a defenseman for the Avon co-op hockey team, earned All-State honors from the Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association for the third straight year. But she also earned a spot on GameTimeCT’s All-State girls hockey team team.

Little had 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points for the Nighthawks this winter, who won the Central Connecticut Conference tournament championship. She had two goals and six assists in five postseason games with the squad this winter.

A four-time All-CCC selection, she finished her career with 34 goals and 36 assists (70 points). She will attend UMass in September and play for the nationally-ranked women’s club hockey program in Amherst.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coach: Kris Pedra

Record: 12-9, 3-4 CCC West (fifth place)

All-CCC West: Issac Aguilar

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Newtown, 50-38, in first round of CIAC Division II tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coach: Drew Faucher

Record: 5-15, 0-7 CCC West (eighth place)

All-CCC West: Sofia Mango

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

WRESTLING

Coach: John McLaughlin

Record: 14-4, 4-1 CCC North (second)

All-CCC West: Isaiah Adams, Jonah Weber, Roel Johnson, Cameron Casey, Ethan Volpe, Nils Jerger

All-State: Isaiah Adams

CCC Tournament: 4th

CIAC state tournament: 5th in Class M; 28th at State Open

Of note: Adams became the first Avon wrestler to earn All-American honors by finishing seventh at 113 pounds at the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Junior National tournament in Virginia.

BOYS HOCKEY

Coach: Mike Barone and Scott Pervical

Record: 13-9, 5-7 CCC North (fifth place)

All-CCC North: Jack D’Occhio

All-State: none

CCC North Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Sheehan, 6-0 in CIAC Div. II quarterfinals

Of note: Avon is part of the co-op team with Farmington, Lewis Mills and Windsor.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Coach: Mike Carrera

Record: 18-5-2, 6-2-2 (2nd CCC)

All-CCC: Shelby Little

All-State: Shelby Little

CCC Tournament: Beat Hall/Conard, 3-2 to win tournament

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Darien, 5-1, in state semifinals

Of note: Avon is host of the co-op program that includes Southington, RHAM, Lewis Mills, Wethersfield and Coventry.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Coach: Courtny Fusco

Record: no dual meet record

All-CCC West: Jevonte Eaves, Oliver Lojewski, Carver Morgan, Paul Netland

All-State: Carver Morgan, Paul Netland

CCC Tournament: 7th in CCC championships

CIAC state tournament: 4th in Class M championships

Of note: Morgan earned All-New England honors by placing fifth in the one mile at the New England championships in Boston.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Coach: Courtny Fusco

Record: no dual meet record

All-CCC West: Marenn Ek, Katrina Frez

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: 18th in CCC championships

CIAC state tournament: 16th in Class M championships

BOYS SWIMMING

Coach: Travis Morse

Record: 8-1, 5-0 CCC North (Division champions)

All-CCC North: Rhys Vale, Alex Gauthier, Oliver Akers, Owen Vale, Antonio Arias-Camison, Sarah Grady, Gautham Kumar and Gabrielle Fisher

All-State: Sarah Grady

CCC Tournament: Won CCC North championship meet

CIAC state tournament: 10th at Class M championships, 47th at State Open