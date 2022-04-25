Mills baseball, girls lacrosse and girls golf teams earn victories

PLAINVILLE, April 25, 2022 – Alec Varano had a two-run home run and teammate Ben Rewenko hit a three-run double to lead the Lewis Mills baseball team to a 9-3 win over Plainville in CCC South action on Monday.

Thomas O’Connell went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored for Lewis Mills (5-3). On the mound, Spartan hurler Austin Ouellette pitched six solid innings to pick up the victory. Plainville slips to 1-7.

Lewis Mills 9, Plainville 3

At Plainville

Lewis Mills (5-3) 101 301 3 — 9-7-3

Plainville (1-7) 000 001 2 — 3-5-6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Middletown 9, Lewis Mills 7

BURLINGTON, April 25, 2022 – Jordan Anderson had three goals for Lewis Mills but visiting Middletown was able to outlast the Spartans with a 9-7 victory on Monday. Alyssa Piccoli, Jenny Hedden, Kacee Schmidt and Alexa Yescott each scored a goal for Mills (1-4). Goalie Taytum Fitzgerald made 12 saves in net.

Mills returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Watertown for a 6 p.m. contest under the lights.

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 211, East Hartford 271

HARWINTON, April 25, 2022 –Kiana Bolleyer shot a 48 to earn medalist honors as the Lewis Mills girls golf team beat winless East Hartford by 60 strokes at Fairview Farms on Monday. The Spartans (3-2) won, 211-271. Sophia Gutowski shot a 51 for Mills.

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (211) Sophia Gutowski 51, Kiana Bolleyer 48, Dana Rubbo 55, Kaitlyn Bell 69, Emmersyn Hertzler 57

East Hartford (271) Anna 68, Amilyah 67. Jayda 71, Abby 65, Leona 75

Medalist: Kiana Bolleyer 48 at Fairfield View Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 3-2, East Hartford 0-4

GIRLS TENNIS

Windsor 4, Lewis Mills 3

WINDSOR, April 25, 2022 – Host Windsor won a pair of matches with third set victories to slip past the Lewis Mills girls tennis team, 4-3 on Monday.

Hailey Maiga moved to No. 1 singles and in her first match in the lead singles spot, she came away with a dominating 6-1, 6-2 win. In doubles, Mills’ top team of Sami Nestor and Liz Atkins prevailed along with Summer Abdelrehim and Bella Caruso at No. 2 doubles.

The Spartans (0-5) lost to matches due to third set tiebreaker losses. Participants need to win six games to win a set but in the third set, athletes play a 10-point tiebreaker to decide the match.

Mills will visit E.O. Smith on Wednesday.

At Windsor

Singles: Hailey Maiga (LM) def. Zainab Kane, 6-1, 6-2; Andrea Ekis (W) def. Klaudia Willard , 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 8-10 (pro set); Emily Anderson (W) def. Amy Crossman 6-1, 7-6 (9-7); Auboni Chambers (W) def. Addy Datzuk, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Sami Nestor/Liz Atkins (LM) def. Julia Smith/Alexa Banbury, 6-0, 6-2; Summer Abdelrehim/Bella Caruso (LM) def. Waya Chambers/Bianca Taylor, 6-3, 6-2; Tey Sir/Amanda Eneh (W) def. Ally Eichner/Mis’ure Holmes, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 (pro set)

Records: Lewis Mills 0-5, Windsor 1-4