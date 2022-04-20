No. 12 Hall beats Avon; Ellington shuts down Canton

AVON, April 20, 2022 – Pitcher Sophie Garner McKinnon was 3-for-3 with a triple and a home run to lead No. 12 Hall to an 8-2 win over the Avon High softball team Wednesday at Fisher Meadows in CCC West action.

Garner-McKinnon drove in six runs. She also got the job done on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out 16 in a seven-inning performance. She walked just two batters.

Amanda Hasler and Pengel had four of Avon’s six hits. Hasler was 2-for-3 while Pengel was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

The Falcons return to action on Friday when they host No. 2 Southington at 5:15 p.m. at Fisher Meadows.

Hall 8, Avon 2

At Avon

Hall (4-1) 202 004 0 — 8-6-0

Avon (2-2) 200 000 0 — 2-6-3

Sophie Garner-McKinnon and S. Markie; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Garner-McKinnon; LP: Pengel (2-2); 2B: Pengel (A), 3B: Garner-McKinnon (H); HR: Garner-McKinnon

Ellington 8, Canton 0

CANTON, April 20, 2022 – Pitcher Camryn Fisher struck out 18 batters and allowed just two hits to lead Ellington to an 8-0 win over Canton in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Wednesday.

The Purple Knights (5-1, 4-0 NCCC) were led at the plate by Sydney Matz, who was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Katherine Czyk had a double and drove in three runs while Keyleigh Flaherty had a double for Ellington.

Canton (3-3, 2-2 NCCC) received singles from Joelle Daigneault and Joy Shand. Pitcher Alice Butterfield allowed seven hits and took the loss.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when they hit the road for a contest at Granby beginning at 4 p.m.

Ellington 8, Canton 0

At Canton

Ellington (5-1) 202 020 2 — 8-7-1

Canton (3-3) 000 000 0 — 0-2-3

Camryn Fisher and Keyleigh Flattery; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Fisher; LP: Butterfield (2-3); 2B: Sydney Matz (Ell), Katherine Czyk (Ell), Flaherty (Ell)