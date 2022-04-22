O’Connor sparks Canton to big win over Granby in softball

GRANBY, April 22, 2022 – Second baseman Lyla O’Connor was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Canton High girls softball team to a 13-2 win over Granby in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Friday.

O’Connor sparked Canton’s 13-hit attack. Shortstop Erin Mackin was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI while Emily Garcia had two hits and drove in a run for the Warriors.

Canton pitcher Alice Butterfield went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed three hits, walked one and struck out nine.

Canton (4-3, 3-2 NCCC) returns to action on Saturday when they host Rockville for a 1 p.m. contest at the high school.

Canton 13, Granby 2

At Granby

Canton (4-3) 420 302 2 — 13-13-1

Granby (1-4) 000 002 0 — 2-3-5

Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; Natalie Ehrenwerth, Ashley Brotol (5) and Latorre; WP: Butterfield (3-3); LP: Ehrenwerth; 2B: Ehrenwerth (G), Lyla O’Connor (C) 2, Erin Mackin (C), 3B: Psutka (G)