Avon boys nip Conard; Barker wins twice for CHS at Ellington Invitational

WEST HARTFORD, May 3, 2022 – Paul Netland won three individual events, Cameron Casey won a pair of events and the Falcons won two relays to nip Conard on Tuesday, 79-71, and earn their second win of the season.

Netland swept the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the triple jump while Casey won the discus and javelin.

Carver Morgan set a new school record in the 3,200 meters with a personal-best time of 9:29.07, which is currently the second fastest time so far this season in Connecticut. Jevonte Eaves broke the two-minute barrier for the first time in the 800 meters, finishing second with a time of 1:59.1.

Jack O’Donnell (1,600 meters) and Nils Jerger (shot) also picked up individual wins for the Falcons, now 2-3 on the year.

In the girls competition, Marenn Ek and Sara Trautman each won individual events but Conard was too strong in an 110-40 victory. Ek won the 1,600 meters by more than 20 seconds with a time of 5:21.34 while Trautman captured the 800 meters with a time of 2:45.38, more than three seconds faster than teammate Ying Ying Cheng.

Romona Scott, Katrina Frez and Katleyn Cifaldi each finished second in multiple events for the Falcons (1-4).

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Avon 79, Conard 71

At West Hartford

100: Jean Carlo Barquinero (Co) 11.94, Landon Lagana (Co) 12.01, Isaiah Adams (A) 12.02

200: Evan Belabe (Co) 23.42, Giancarlo Fedolfi (Co) 24.37, Landon Lagana (Co) 24.74

400: Evan Belabe (Co) 52.36, Isaiah Adams (A) 52.90, Adarsh Rajamanickam (A) 55.51

800: Callum Sherry (Co) 1:58.91, Jevonte Eaves (A) 1:59.10, Grant Walters (Co) 2:10.08

1,600: Jack O’Donnell (A) 4:42.93, Nicholas Bailey (A) 4:45.21, Lucas Hester (A) 4:47.66

3,200: Carver Morgan (A) 9:29.07, William Lancaster (A) 10:07.79, Sean Morley (Co) 10:55.58

110 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 16.69, William Ladd (Co) 17.08, Howard Pham (Co) 18.79

300 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 43.37, William Ladd (Co) 43.89, Joseph Palisi (Co) 46.59

4×100: Avon (Atticus Putt, Aidan Baghdassarian, Isaiah Adams, Olivier Lojewski) 47.02, Conard 48.05

4×400: Avon (Adams, Eaves, Rajamanickam, O’Donnell) 3:40.20, Conard 3:53.86

4×800: Conard (Walters, Martin, Burgio, C. Sherry) 8:35.82, Avon 9:07.16

Shot: Nils Jerger (A) 39-8½, Thomas DeMeo (C) 35-1¾, Cameron Casey (A) 31-11½

Discus: Cameron Casey (A) 89-1, 2. Thomas DeMeo (C) 81-11, 3. Connor Reardon (C) 81-11

Javelin: Cameron Casey (A) 124-3, Nils Jerger (A) 105-03, Zach Wasserman (A) 96-10

High jump: Mikel Parizo (C) 5-6, Teja Lakamraju (A) 5-2, Jake Tacinelli (A) 5-0

Pole vault: Ewan MacKinnon (C) 9-6, 2. Carter Davies (A) 8-6, 3. Michael Turner (A) 8-6

Long jump: Israel Lopez (C) 19-3¼, Mikel Parizo (C) 18-9½, Oliver Lojewski (A) 18-1

Triple jump: Paul Netland (A) 38-6¾, Israel Lopez (C) 38-1¼, Aidan Policelli (C) 36-10½

Records: Avon 2-3

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Conard 110, Avon 40

At West Hartford

100: Clare Gillis (C) 13.17, Romona Scott (A) 13.83, Marianna Temponi (C) 14.07

200: Clare Gillis (C) 27.03, Romona Scott (A) 28.90, Marianna Temponi (C) 29.13

400: Maya Palanki (C) 1:04.54, Bridget Bronsdon (C) 1:07.29, Maggie Gillis (C) 1:10.07

800: Sara Trautman (A) 2:45.38, Ying Ying Cheng (A) 2:48.73, Gianna Godbout (A) 3:04.65

1,600: Marenn Ek (A) 5:21.34, Katherine Flaherty (C) 5:44.39, Sara Trautman (A) 5:52.55

3,200: Liv Sherry (C) 11:13.12, Tess Sherry (C) 11:13.18, Mareen Ek (A) 11:54.59

100 hurdles: Jillian da Costa Pinto (C) 18.85, Katelyn Cifaldi (A) 19.23, Angela Dulnuan (C) 19.87

300 hurdles: Angela Dulnuan (C) 52.39, Katelyn Westerberg (A) 53.82, J. da Costa Pinto (C) 55.45

4×100: Conard (Temponi, Laureta, Bavaro, McKreith) 54.28, Avon 55.34

4×400: Conard (Schaefer, Gillis, Planki, Bronsdon) 4:34.16, Avon 4:42.41

4×800: Conard (Flaherty, Tanis, Rosner, Jennings) 11:09.59

Shot: Sasha Belabe (C) 28-8¾, Katrina Frez (A) 25-4½, Emma Marcella (C) 20-1¼

Discus: Sasha Belabe (C) 69-6, Signe Cohen (C) 56-1, Ellery Tarasuk (C) 49-4

Javelin: Emma Marcella (C) 68-11, Signe Cohen (C) 57-0, Katrina Frez (A) 53-2

High jump: Audrey Kirkutis (C) 5-4, Cecilia Williams (C) 4-8, Breanna Perusse (A) 4-6

Pole vault: Jillian da Costa Pinto (C) 9-0, 2. Katrina Frez (A) 7-6, 3. Angela Dulnuan (C) 7-6

Long jump: Audrey Kirkutis (C) 16-0, Katelyn Cifaldi (A) 14-2½, Eleanore Schaefer (A) 14-1

Triple jump: Audrey Kirkutis (C) 33-6½, Eleanore Schaefer (C) 32-8, Katelyn Cifaldi (A) 30-9¾

Records: Avon 1-4

Barker wins twice at Ellington Invitational

ELLINGTON, April 30, 2022 – Canton’s Tommie Barker won two events at the first annual Ellington Invitational track and field meet.

Barker won the shot put with a throw of 32-8 feet, beating Bolton’s Lily Dudek by 13 inches. Barker also prevailed in the hammer with a career-best throw of 110 feet, 10 inches. Ellington’s Riley Garigan was second with a throw of 97-10.

Barker was also seventh in the javelin with a throw of 80-11 feet.

Canton teammate Julia Lau finished second in the discus with a throw of 102-10 feet. Windsor Locks’ Tristin Oberg won with a throw of 119-10. Canton’s Lauren Marze was tenth in the hammer (66-11) and 11th in the discus (78-10).

Canton finished 12th in the girls competition, which was won by Rockville with 82 points.

In the boys competition, Nathan Cournean was second in the triple jump for the Warriors with a leap of 40 feet and one quarter inch. Windham’s Jayden Villafane won the event in 42-8½ feet. Canton’s Christian Whilby was ninth with a leap of 36-2.

Canton’s J.R. Rottkamp was fourth in the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet while Canton’s 4×400 relay (Colin Geelan, Ethan Neeley, Thomas Purcell and Rottkamp) was fifth with a time of 3:45.18. Purcell also earned a top 10 finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:09.08.

Ellington Invitational

At Ellington

GIRLS top 10 team results: 1. Rockville 82, 2. Somers 73, 3. Ellington 68½, 4. Old Saybrook 67 ½, 5. East Hampton 65, 6. Tolland 59, 7. Watertown 54, 8. Bolton 51, 9. Windsor Locks 46, 10. Suffield 35

Other teams: 12. Canton 30, 21. Granby 8

BOYS top 10 team results: 1. Tolland 77, 2. Ellington 74, 3. Rockville 70½, 4. Hale Ray 62, 5. Coginchaug 55, 6. Coventry 40, 7. Bolton and Portland 37, 9. Windham 36. 10. East Windsor 33

Other teams: 19. Canton 17, 22. Granby 15

Tournament results