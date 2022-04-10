Weekly scoreboard, April 10-16, 2022

Sunday, April 10
PRO SOCCER
Hartford Athletic at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
Monday, April 11
BASEBALL
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Windsor Locks at Canton, 2 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
BOYS LACROSSE
Berlin at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UConn vs. Marist, 6:05 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park
Wednesday, April 13
BASEBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NW Catholic at Avon, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hartford vs. Army-West Point, 3:30 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park
Thursday, April 14
BASEBALL
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, April 15
SOFTBALL
Windsor Locks at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
PRO SOCCER
Hartford Athletic at Miami FC, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central Connecticut State vs. Sacred Heart, 1 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park
