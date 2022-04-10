Weekly scoreboard, April 10-16, 2022

Sunday, April 10

PRO SOCCER

Hartford Athletic at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 11

BASEBALL

Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Windsor Locks, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Ellington at Canton, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Windsor Locks at Canton, 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

BOYS LACROSSE

Berlin at Avon, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UConn vs. Marist, 6:05 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Wednesday, April 13

BASEBALL

Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Suffield at Canton, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NW Catholic at Avon, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hartford vs. Army-West Point, 3:30 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Thursday, April 14

BASEBALL

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Somers, 4:15 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 15

SOFTBALL

Windsor Locks at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

PRO SOCCER

Hartford Athletic at Miami FC, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Central Connecticut State vs. Sacred Heart, 1 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

