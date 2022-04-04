Weekly scoreboard: April 2-9, 2022

It’s opening week for the 2022 high school spring sports in Connecticut. Coaches, managers and team officials from any Farmington Valley high school can email results to us at ctwrestling7@yahoo.com

Monday April 4

BASEBALL

Windsor 5, Avon 3

Canton 19, Gilbert 1 (5)

SOFTBALL

Simsbury 2, Canton 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton 14, Rockville/Coventry/Stafford 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Farmington 16, Avon 8

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Stonington 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Simsbury 6, Bristol Eastern 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, East Hartford 0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-10)

Wolcott Tech 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22)

Saturday, April 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 5, Hall 4

Granby 12, N.W. Catholic 3

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Darien 3, Farmington 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-17)

Cheshire 3, Simsbury 1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20)

PRO SOCCER

Atlanta United II 2, Hartford 1

At Hartford

Atlanta United II (2-3) 1 1 — 2

Hartford (0-2-1) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Atlanta — 45+1′ – Nick Firmino (Robbie Mertz); 58′ – Nick Firmino (Erik Centeno); 70′ – Own goal

Saves: Justin Garces (A) 5, Austin Pack (H) 1; Shots: Hartford, 18-5; Shots on target: Hartford, 5-3; Corners: Hartford, 5-0; Offsides: Hartford 4-2; Possession: Atlanta 64.1 to 39.5

Starting lineups

Hartford — 1 (GK) Austin Pack ,2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 5 (DF) Tom Brewitt, 23 (DF) Modou Jadama, 30 (DF) Joel Johnson 20 (MF) Christian Gomez (Ashkanov Apollon, 56′) 28 (MF) Conor McGlynn 77 (Luka Prpa, 45′); (MF) Andre Lewis, 10 (FW) Danny Barrera 9, (FW) Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (Mitchell Curry, 65′); 7 (FW) Prince Saydee (Jeciel Cedeno, 78′)

Atlanta United II — 25 (GK) Justin Garces, 2 (DF) Aiden McFadden, 39 (DF) Noah Cobb, 33 (DF) Michael Ambrose, 29 (MF) Nick Firmino (Alan Carelton, 97′); 34 (MF) Brendan Lambe, 14 (MF) Robbie Mertz, 31 (MF) Erik Centeno, 37 (FW) Jonantan Villal (Ajani Fortune, 60′); 11 (FW) David Mejia (Grant Howard, 65′); 41 (FW) Luke Brennan (Darwin Matheus, 45′)

Upcoming Games

Tuesday, April 5

BASEBALL

Bolton at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Rockville, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

BASEBALL

Avon at Tolland, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Hartford Public, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Wethersfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

ULTIMATE

Middletown at Avon, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

BOYS LACROSSE

Watertown at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bacon Academy at Avon, 4:30 p.m.

ULTIMATE

Xavier at Avon, 4 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

U.S. Open Cup: Oyster Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8

BASEBALL

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.

Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Berlin, 6 p.m.

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Farmington, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Old Lyme, 11 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.