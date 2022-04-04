Weekly scoreboard: April 2-9, 2022

It’s opening week for the 2022 high school spring sports in Connecticut. Coaches, managers and team officials from any Farmington Valley high school can email results to us at ctwrestling7@yahoo.com
Monday April 4
BASEBALL
Windsor 5, Avon 3
Canton 19, Gilbert 1 (5)
SOFTBALL
Simsbury 2, Canton 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton 14, Rockville/Coventry/Stafford 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Farmington 16, Avon 8
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, Stonington 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Simsbury 6, Bristol Eastern 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, East Hartford 0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-10)
Wolcott Tech 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22)
At Canton
Gilbert (0-1) 0 0 0 10 — 1-1-4
Canton (1-0) 6(10)0 3x – 19-19-3
Gilbert battery unavailable; Devin Brown, Nate Hiscox (3) and unknown; WP: Brown (1-0); LP: Caleb Goodell (0-1); 2B: Sammy Lincoln (C) 2, Noah Asmar (C) 2, Shane Lapointe (C), Rob Dlubac (C), Brown (C), Charlie Eck (C), Tanner Quinn (C)
Windsor 5, Avon 3
At Avon
Windsor (1-0) 100 121 0 — 5-5-3
Avon (0-1) 003 000 0 — 3-6-2
Windsor battery unavailable; Alex Grant, Parker Jobe (6), Danny Galliher (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: unknown; LP: Grant (0-1)
Saturday, April 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 5, Hall 4
Granby 12, N.W. Catholic 3
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Darien 3, Farmington 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-17)
Cheshire 3, Simsbury 1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20)
PRO SOCCER
Atlanta United II 2, Hartford 1
At Hartford
Atlanta United II (2-3) 1 1 — 2
Hartford (0-2-1) 0 1 — 1
Goals: Atlanta — 45+1′ – Nick Firmino (Robbie Mertz); 58′ – Nick Firmino (Erik Centeno); 70′ – Own goal
Saves: Justin Garces (A) 5, Austin Pack (H) 1; Shots: Hartford, 18-5; Shots on target: Hartford, 5-3; Corners: Hartford, 5-0; Offsides: Hartford 4-2; Possession: Atlanta 64.1 to 39.5
Starting lineups
Hartford — 1 (GK) Austin Pack ,2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 5 (DF) Tom Brewitt, 23 (DF) Modou Jadama, 30 (DF) Joel Johnson 20 (MF) Christian Gomez (Ashkanov Apollon, 56′) 28 (MF) Conor McGlynn 77 (Luka Prpa, 45′); (MF) Andre Lewis, 10 (FW) Danny Barrera 9, (FW) Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (Mitchell Curry, 65′); 7 (FW) Prince Saydee (Jeciel Cedeno, 78′)
Atlanta United II — 25 (GK) Justin Garces, 2 (DF) Aiden McFadden, 39 (DF) Noah Cobb, 33 (DF) Michael Ambrose, 29 (MF) Nick Firmino (Alan Carelton, 97′); 34 (MF) Brendan Lambe, 14 (MF) Robbie Mertz, 31 (MF) Erik Centeno, 37 (FW) Jonantan Villal (Ajani Fortune, 60′); 11 (FW) David Mejia (Grant Howard, 65′); 41 (FW) Luke Brennan (Darwin Matheus, 45′)
Upcoming Games
Tuesday, April 5
BASEBALL
Bolton at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Rockville, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
BASEBALL
Avon at Tolland, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Hartford Public, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Wethersfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Middletown at Avon, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
BOYS LACROSSE
Watertown at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bacon Academy at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Xavier at Avon, 4 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
U.S. Open Cup: Oyster Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 8
BASEBALL
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.
Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Berlin, 6 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Farmington, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Old Lyme, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.