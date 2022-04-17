Weekly scoreboard: April 18-23, 2022

Monday, April 18

BASEBALL

Canton at Wamogo, 3:45 p.m.

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Martha’s Vineyard (MA) at Canton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Hand, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bulkeley/HMTCA at Canton (Mills Pond), 4 p.m.

East Catholic at Avon (Avon MS), 3:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Rockville at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Suffield (Airways Golf), 3 p.m.

Avon at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

BASEBALL

Lewis Mills at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks (Suffield), 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Coventry, Stafford at Canton, 4 p.m.

Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Canton/East Granby at Bulkeley/HMTCA, 3:45 p.m. (Weaver)

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton, Plainville at Newington, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

BASEBALL

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

Avon at Bristol Central, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Conard at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Windsor Locks at Canton/East Granby, 4 p.m. (Mills Pond)

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Somers at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at. St. Paul, 3 p.m.

Avon at South Windsor, 3t

ULTIMATE

Avon at Coventy, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

U.S. Open Cup: New York Red Bulls at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

SOFTBALL

Southington at Avon, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

East Granby, SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Canton/East Granby at Rockville, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Bristol Eastern

Rockville at Canton, 4:30 p.m. (Mills Pond)

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Suffield, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 22

BASEBALL

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

NW Catholic at Avon, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

RHAM at Avon, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Notre Dame-West Haven, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Detroit City FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Previous spring results

April 11-16, 2022

April 2-9, 2022

Previous results

Winter 2021-22