Weekly scoreboard: April 18-23, 2022

Monday, April 18
BASEBALL
Canton at Wamogo, 3:45 p.m.
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Martha’s Vineyard (MA) at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Hand, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bulkeley/HMTCA at Canton (Mills Pond), 4 p.m.
East Catholic at Avon (Avon MS), 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Rockville at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Suffield (Airways Golf), 3 p.m.
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
BASEBALL
Lewis Mills at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks (Suffield), 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Coventry, Stafford at Canton, 4 p.m.
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Canton/East Granby at Bulkeley/HMTCA, 3:45 p.m. (Weaver)
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton, Plainville at Newington, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
BASEBALL
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
Avon at Bristol Central, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Conard at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Windsor Locks at Canton/East Granby, 4 p.m. (Mills Pond)
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Somers at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at. St. Paul, 3 p.m.
Avon at South Windsor, 3t
ULTIMATE
Avon at Coventy, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
U.S. Open Cup: New York Red Bulls at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
SOFTBALL
Southington at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
East Granby, SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Canton/East Granby at Rockville, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Bristol Eastern
Rockville at Canton, 4:30 p.m. (Mills Pond)
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Suffield, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, April 22
BASEBALL
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NW Catholic at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
RHAM at Avon, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Notre Dame-West Haven, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Detroit City FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
