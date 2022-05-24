Avon keeps state tournament hopes alive with big win over Granby

The Avon High baseball team still has their CIAC tournament destiny in their own hands. The Falcons can earn a spot in the CIAC Class L tournament with a win over Simsbury in the final game of the regular season Wednesday at Buckingham Field at 3:30 p.m.

After a tough one-run loss to Farmington on Monday, the Falcons picked up a dominating 12-1 win over host Granby in six innings to improve to 7-12 on the season and move within one win of a state tournament berth.

Avon could make the tournament with seven wins if they finish among the top 32 teams in Class L but that would require Farmington (7-12) to lose to Civic Leadership on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Tunxis Meade.

Avon took care of business against Granby with 14 hits, led by Luke Coppen, who was 2-for-3 with two RBI and one of five Falcons with multiple hits in the victory. David Pengel, Connor Lavore, Chase Beloin and Jacob Wirth each had two hits. Lavore had a single and double and two RBI.

Danny Galliher went the distance on the mound for Avon, allowing three hits and striking out three.

The loss to Farmington on Monday at Buckingham was a bit tougher to swallow. Avon scored four runs in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. Emmett Borenstein had a RBI double in the sixth while Beloin added a three-run home run. It was his second HR of the season.

But Farmington rallied in the top of the seventh inning off reliver Harry Engle. The River Hawks had the bases loaded with one out before Cole Caccamo drove in a run with a double to cut the lead to 4-2. Garrett Snyder’s RBI single made it 4-3 before E.J. Sanchez’s two-run double put the Hawks up 5-4.

Pengel was 2-for-4 for the Falcons.

Avon 12, Granby 1 (6)

At Granby

Avon (7-12) 054 003 — 12-14-0

Granby (9-11) 000 010 — 1-3-2

Danny Galliher and Emmett Borenstein; Oliver, Plaine (2), Orluk (3) and unknown; WP: Galliher (1-1); LP: Oliver; 2B: Galliher (A), Connor Lavore (A), Selander (G)

Farmington 5, Avon 4

At Avon

Farmington (7-12) 000 010 4 — 5-6-4

Avon (6-12) 000 004 0 — 4-8-3

Brendan Kelly and unknown; Alex Grant, Parker Jobe (6), Harry Engle (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Kelly; LP: Engle (2-5); 2B: Chad Rizzo (F), EJ Sanchez (F), Emmett Borenstein (A); HR: Chase Beloin (A)

Northwest Catholic 14, Canton 4

WEST HARTFORD, May 24, 2022 – Sammy Lincoln and Jack Biskupiak each had two hits but Northwest Catholic scored eight runs in the fourth inning to earn a 14-4 win over the Canton High baseball team Tuesday in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Warriors (10-10) had eight hits in the game with Lincoln and Biskupiak each going 2-for-3. Biskupiak had a double and a single. Noah Asmar and Andrew Cappabianca also doubled for Canton.

N.W. Catholic 14, Canton 4 (6)

At West Hartford

Canton (10-10) 001 300 — 4-8-4

NW Catholic (10-10) 220 802 — 14-10-1

Devin Brown, Sammy Lincoln (4), Chris Dineen (5) and Noah Asmar; Carew, Balarak (4), Micari (6) and unknown; WP: Carew; LP: Brown; 2B: Noah Asmar (C), Jack Biskupiak (C), Andrew Cappabianca (C), Carew (NW), 3B: Curtis (NW), Tessman (NW)