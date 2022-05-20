Avon tops Bristol Central, 2-0, for second straight win

BRISTOL, May 20, 2022 – The Avon High baseball team moved a bit closer toward securing a berth in the CIAC Class L tournament Friday with a 2-0 win over Bristol Central at Muzzy Field.

With their second straight win, the Falcons improve to 6-11 on the season and need two wins in their final three games to secure a berth – or finish among the top 32 teams in Class L.

Reliever Harry Engle worked out of two jams to earn his second save this season. With the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning, Engle reliever starting pitcher Luke Coppen and coaxed Frank Spirito in flying out to third base to end a threat.

In the sixth inning, Bristol Central (8-11) loaded the bases thanks to three singles. But Engle got out of the jam by striking out Michael Allan to get out of the inning. Engle struck out three in 2.1 innings of work.

Avon took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out double from Tabor Engle, who drove in Emmett Borenstein from third base. Borenstein reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second base and advanced to third on an error.

The Falcons extended the lead to 2-0 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Dan Galliher that drove Jacob Wirth from third base. Wirth reached on an error and stole second base with one out. He moved to third on a passed ball.

Coppen earned his first win of the season on the mound. He went 4.2 innings, allowed four hits and struck out four. The Falcons were able to secure their first shutout of the season.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they host Farmington at Buckingham Field. The Falcons travel to Granby on Tuesday and host Simsbury on Wednesday in the regular season finale at Buckingham.

Avon 2, Bristol Central 0

At Bristol

Avon (6-11) 110 000 0 — 2-4-0

Bristol Central (8-11) 000 000 0 — 0-7-3

Luke Coppen, Harry Engle (5) and Emmett Borenstein; Nathan Pirog, Oscar Kuzinar (6) and Ryan Ring; WP: Coppen (1-1); LP: Pirog; Save: H. Engle (2); 2B: Tabor Engle (A), Michael Allan (BC)