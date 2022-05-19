Avon rallies in eighth to beat Conard; Bellringers bounce Canton

WEST HARTFORD, May 18, 2022 – The Avon High baseball team took advantage of four walks and a hit batter in the top of the eighth inning to beat Conard, 8-6 on Wednesday and remain alive in their quest for a spot in the CIAC Class L tournament.

Avon (5-11) can clinch a state tournament berth with three wins in their final four games. The Falcons travel to Bristol on Friday to face the Rams at Muzzy Field beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Chase Beloin and Luke Coppen each had doubles while Emmett Borenstein ripped a triple to help the Falcons build a 6-2 lead after six innings. Beloin and Lavore each drove in two runs. Theo Benson was 2-for-4.

Conard (12-6) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, sparked by a two-run triple from Brendan Grady.

In the eighth, Avon loaded the bases thanks to a pair of walks and a hit batter. Two more walks gave Avon a two-run lead and Harry Engle retired three consecutive batters to secure the win.

Avon 8, Conard 6 (8)

At West Hartford

Avon (5-11) 100 032 02 — 8-6-2

Conard (12-6) 200 001 30 — 6-9-2

Alex Grant, Parker Jobe (6), Harry Engle (7) and Emmett Borenstein; Paulus, Smith (5), Santoro (7), Chamela (8) and unknown; WP: Engle; LP Chamela; 2B: Chase Beloin (A), Luke Coppen (A), Kane (C), Baron (C); 3B: Grady (C)

East Hartford 9, Lewis Mills 2

BURLINGTON, May 18, 2022 — Xavier Quiles struck out nine to lead the Hornets to a 9-2 win over Lewis Mills on Wednesday. East Hartford improves to 5-13 while Mills slips to 11-7.

East Hampton 11, Canton 6

CANTON, May 18, 2022 – Dan Cascio had a home run and a double to lead the East Hampton baseball team to an 11-6 non-league victory over the Warriors at Bowdoin Field, snapping a six-game losing streak. Javier Diaz was 3-for-5 for the Bellringers (8-11) while James Quinn had a triple.

Canton (10-9) was led by Devin Brown and Shane Lapointe, who were each 3-for-4. Lapointe had a double and one RBI. Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.

Canton closes out the regular season on Tuesday with a non-league contest at Northwest Catholic on Tuesday.

East Hampton 11, Canton 6

At Canton

East Hampton (8-11) 100 033 4 — 11-13-1

Canton (10-9) 000 050 1 — 6-9-2

Carter Scovill and unknown; Devin Brown, Tanner Quinn (5) and Noah Asmar; WP: Scovill; LP: Brown; 2B: Dan Cascio (EH), Avery Hall (EH) 2, Shane Lapointe (C) 3B: James Quinn (EH), Andrew Cappabianca (C) ; HR: Dan Cascio (EH)