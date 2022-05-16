Somers takes another game from Canton; Mills stops Manchester

CANTON, May 16, 2022 – Colby McCormick hit a home run while Cody Palazzessi was 2-for-3 with five RBI as the Somers High baseball team beat Canton for the second straight game with a 13-2 win in five innings at Bowdoin Field Monday. The Warriors fell to Somers on Friday by an 13-2 score, too. The Spartans improve to 14-4 on the season.

Canton (9-8) was led by Robbie Dlubac, who had two of Canton’s three hits. The Warriors return to action on Tuesday with a trip to East Windsor.

Lewis Mills 5, Manchester 1

MANCHESTER, May 16, 2022 – Pitchers Auston Oullette and Matthew Chirumbolo combined to give up just three hits and struck out nine to lead Lewis Mills to a 5-1 win over Manchester on Monday. Alec Varano and Brice Waldron each had three hits for Mills (11-6). The Red Hawks slip to 13-4 on the year.