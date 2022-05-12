Valley Regional blanks Canton; Lewis Mills, East Granby lose games

DEEP RIVER, May 12, 2022 – Samuel Hutchinson had a pair of triples and a grand slam home run to lead Valley Regional to an 11-0 win over Canton in five innings on Thursday. Valley (13-2) had nine hits in the game including six extra-base hits to win their seventh straight game.

James Marsden was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and one RBI while Mason Erwin was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Marsden also got the win on the mound, pitching a complete-game shutout. He allowed four hits and struck out eight.

Canton (9-6) was led by Andrew Cappabianca, who had two of Canton’s four hits. He was 2-for-3.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they visit East Windsor.

Valley Regional 11, Canton 0 (5)

At Deep River

Canton (9-6) 000 00 — 0-4-4

Valley Regional (13-2) 212 15 — 11-9-0

Tanner Quinn, Nate Hiscox (5) and Noah Asmar; Marsden and unknown; 2B: Marsden (VR), Sparaco (VR); 3B: Hutchinson (VR) 2, Marsden (VR); HR: Hutchinson (VR)

Platt 3, Lewis Mills 1

MERIDEN, May 12, 2022 – Brandon Cahill allowed just three hits and struck out eight to lead Platt (13-3) to a 3-1 win over Lewis Mills in CCC South action on Thursday. Pitcher Jayden Longdin struck out seven for Mills (10-6) and gave up five hits.

The Spartans return to action on Monday when they visit Manchester.

Haddam-Killingworth 1, East Granby 0

EAST GRANBY, May 12, 2022 – Cougar pitcher Callen Powers allowed one hit and struck out 11 to lead Haddam-Killingworth to a 1-0 non-conference win over the Crusaders Thursday. Declan Christopher scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch. Aiden Cosgrove had a lead-off double in the third inning for East Granby (10-7).

At East Granby

H-Killingworth (11-6) 000 100 0 — 1-3-0

East Granby (10-7) 000 000 0 — 0-1-1

Callen Powers and unknown; Joe Medeiros and unknown; WP: Powers; LP: Medeiros; 2B: Aidan Cosgrove (EG)