Conard ‘9″ erase early lead and beat Avon, 4-1

AVON, May 14, 2022 – Chase Beloin had a solo home run in the second inning that gave the Avon High baseball team the early lead but Conard scored four unanswered runs to earn a 4-1 victory over the Falcons on Saturday in CCC West play at Buckingham Field.

It was the first home run of the season for Beloin. Connor Lavore also had two hits for Avon (4-11).

Conard (12-5) had 10 hits, led by Michael Weiss, who was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Brendan Grady was 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Chieftains.

After Beloin’s home run in the second inning put Avon ahead, Conard with responded with a pair of runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run home from Weiss.

Conard extended the lead in the fourth inning with a RBI double from Tristan Brown to take a 3-1 lead and a RBI single from Grady after Brown stole third base.

Avon left six runners on base. The Falcons return to action on Friday when they travel to Bristol Central for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

Conard 4, Avon 1

At Avon

Conard (12-5) 002 200 0 — 4-10-1

Avon (4-11) 010 000 0 — 1-6-1

Nick Kane, Paulus (7) and Jake Samela; Harry Engle, Danny Galliher (4), Parker Jobe (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Kane; LP: Engle (1-4); 2B: Matt Santoro (C), Michael Weiss (C), Smith (C), Tristan Baron (C); HR: Michael Weiss (C), Chase Beloin (A)