Wethersfield stops Mills spikers with 3-1 victory

BURLINGTON, May 12, 2022 – Connor Evans had 10 kills and five blocks but the Lewis Mills boys volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Wethersfield on Thursday, 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15.

Joshua Mazer had 37 digs and one ace while Alex Butwill had 22 assists and four kills. Jacob Hall added nine kills and six blocks for the Spartans (1-14).

Wethersfield (5-10) was led by Andrew Knapp with 20 kills, six digs and four serving aces. Giankarlos DeJesus had five kills and six digs for the Eagles.

Mills returns to action on Monday with a trip to Torrington to face Wolcott Tech.