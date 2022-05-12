St. Joseph is too strong in win over Canton girls

CANTON, May 12, 2022 – St. Joseph-Trumbull isn’t ranked in the top 10 of the state high school girls lacrosse coaches poll. But the Cadets have five games on their schedule against teams currently in the top 10 including No. 1 Darien, No. 2 New Canaan and No. 5 Ridgefield.

St. Joseph (9-6) used that experience to race out to a seven-goal lead and beat the Warriors, 13-7, in a non-conference game Thursday on the turf field. Isabelle Carucci had six goals for the Cadets while Maddigan Kife added four.

Jordan Defina and Mary DeRitis each had two goals for the Warriors (9-3) while Gabby DelSanto, Ellie Bahre and Heather Delbone each had a goal. Goalie Ava Dakin made 13 saves for Canton.

On Tuesday, Canton won their fourth straight game with a 9-6 win over Suffield. Gabby DelSanto and Heather Delbone had three goals each for the Warriors. Dakin made 11 save sin net to secure the win.

St. Joseph 13, Canton 7

At Canton

St. Joseph (9-6) 9 4 — 13

Canton (9-3) 2 5 — 7

Goals: Canton – Mary DeRitis 2, Jordan Defina 2, Gabby Delsanto, Ellie Bahre, Heather Delbone; St. Joseph – Isabelle Carucci 6, Maddigan Kife 4, Casey Mayglothing 2, Hannah Siljamaci; Assists: Canton – Delsanto, Avery Brown; Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 13

Canton 9, Suffield/Windsor Locks 6

At Suffield

Canton (9-2) 3 5 — 9

Suffield (4-8) 4 2 — 6

Goals: Canton – Gabby Delsanto 3, Heather Delbone 3, Mary DeRitis 2, Ellie Bahre; Suffield – Georgia Qua 3, Gabby Mandirda, Izzy Sperazza, Mac Chevrier; Assists: Canton – Jordan Defina, DeRitis; Suffield – Sperazza, Zoe Kaplan; Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 11