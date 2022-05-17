Last-second gives Canton win over Granby and share of NCCC title

Elle Bahre scored with 10.6 seconds left in regulation to lift the Canton High girls lacrosse team to a 10-9 win over host Granby on Tuesday, creating a three-way tie for the league championship.

With the win, Canton, Granby and Ellington each finish 8-2 in the North Central Connecticut Conference, creating the first three-way tie for the girls lacrosse championship in league history.

Avon and Granby shared the league title in 2013 while Avon and Suffield shared the NCCC title in 2008.

For Canton, it is a share of their fifth straight NCCC championship. Canton won four in a row from 2016-19. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021, the NCCC teams played in the Central Connecticut Conference.

“It was a great team effort,” Canton coach Sean Cole said. “A lot (of names) didn’t show up in the scorebook but it took every (player) to make difference.

“I am very happy. Last year was a tough year (for Canton). To right the ship and get back in the NCCC where we belong and to win” is satisfying, Cole said.

Heather Delbone scored a team-high five goals for the Warriors (11-3, 8-2 NCCC) while Bahre had three goals. Ava Dakin had nine saves in goal for the Warriors.

Gabby Delsanto, one of Canton’s top goal scoring players, had just one goal but she was crucial to helping Canton keep possession of the ball. Delsanto won a season-high nine faceoff draws. Haley Keen played outstanding defense on one of Granby’s best players – McKenna Cassin, who didn’t score a goal.

Canton built a 7-3 win at the half but Granby (11-4, 8-2 NCCC) rallied with five straight goals to tie the game at 7-7. Bahre scored to give Canton the lead again. Delbone scored with a man down thanks to a penalty to give the Warriors an 9-7 lead.

Granby hung tough with two goals to tie the score a 9-9. After the Bears scored with a little more than two minutes remaining, Delsanto won a crucial faceoff to give Canton the ball. The Warriors advanced the ball into Granby’s side of the field and stalled.

Canton passed the ball around the circle to burn time off the clock and not give Granby enough time to tie or win the game.

With about 30 seconds left, Cole signaled his team to attack. Canton still made pass after pass but eventually found a wide-open Bahre, who scored with 10.6 seconds remaining for the win.

Canton had to win more faceoff to clinch the victory and Delsanto walked away with her ninth faceoff win of the day.

Canton 10, Granby 9

At Granby

Canton (11-3) 7 3 — 10

Granby (11-4) 3 6 — 9

Goals: Canton – Heather Delbone 5, Ellie Bahre 3, Mary DeRitis, Gabby Delsanto; Granby – Alyssa Mackowski 4, Jane Hyatt 4, Natalie Jones; Assists – DeRitis 3, Delbone 1; Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 9; Alex Dimeo (G) 7