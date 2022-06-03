Top seed Weston escapes No. 8 Canton with an OT victory

WESTON, June 3, 2022 – Earlier this week, the Canton High girls lacrosse team broke open a one-goal game with 11 goals in the second half to eliminate Bacon Academy in the Class S tournament.

On Friday, the Warriors found themselves trailing top seed Weston by four goals at the half. Canton scored nine goals in the second half to force overtime but Weston’s Hannah Cross scored in overtime to lift the Trojans to an 12-10 overtime win in the Class S quarterfinals.

No. 8 Canton (14-6) had their chances. They had the final possession of regulation but they couldn’t put the ball into the net. The Warriors got the first chance in OT but the Trojans, ranked No. 9 in the latest top 10 girls lacrosse poll, stood firm.

Weston (18-2) tied the game twice in the final four minutes. Heather Delbone scored with 4:26 remaining to give Canton a one-goal lead, 10-9. But Cross, who had five goals and an assist, tied the game with 3:45 remaining at 10-10.

Ellie Bahre, who led the Warriors with five goals, gave Canton a 11-10 lead by scoring with 2:42 remaining in regulation. But Weston’s Kayla Schiffer scored with 1:40 left to tie the game at 11-11.

Delbone finished with three goals while Gabby DelSanto had two goals and three assists. Bahre scored all five of her goals in the second half. Ava Dakin had 14 saves in goal for Canton.

Earlier this week, Canton dominated No. 9 Bacon Academy in a 18-10 win on the turf field in Canton. The Warriors led by one, 7-6 at halftime but the Warriors scored 11 times in the second half to pull away.

Mary DeRitis led the way for the Warriors with six goals and two assists while DelSanto, Bahre and Jordan DeFina had three goals each. Dakin made 11 saves in net for Canton.

Weston 12, Canton 11, OT

At Weston

Weston (18-2) 6 5 1 — 12

Canton (14-6) 2 9 0 — 11

Goals: Hannah Cross (W) 5, Alexa Diamond (W), Kayla Schiffer (W) 4, Taylor Werner (W) 2; Gabby DelSanto (C) 2, Ellie Bahre (C) 5, Heather Delbone (C) 3, Mary DeRitis (C); Assists: Cross (W), Schiffer (W), DelSanto (C) 3, Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 14, Christina Love (W) 9

Canton 18, Bacon Academy 10

At Canton

Bacon Academy (11-7) 6 4 – 10

Canton (14-5) 7 11 — 18

Goals: Canton – Gabbie DelSanto 3, Ellie Bahre, Heather Delbone 3, Jordan Defina 3, Mary DeRitis 6, Avery Brown, Megan Haynes; Bacon – Skylar Gustaven, Maddox Burton, Neely Hart 2, Sarah Newtown 4, Anna Legault; Assists: DeRitis (C) 2, Meka Stamos (C), Gustavsen (BA) 2, Burton, Hart, Newtown; Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 11, Jessica Schutz (BA) 6