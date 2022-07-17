Orluk helps Simsbury remain alive with win over Tri-County

MARLBOROUGH, July 17, 2022 – Chas Orluk pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and two runs to lead the Simsbury American Legion baseball team to a 6-2 win over Tri-County in an elimination game in the 2022 Legion state tournament.

Orluk (3-2) struck out just one and walked one batter but got good support from his teammates, who committed just two errors. It was his second straight complete game effort.

With the win, Simsbury won their first state tournament game since 2015, snapping a seven-game post-season losing streak.

Tied at 2-2, Simsbury (7-10-1) took the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jacob Goodwin reached with a one-out single and Jacob Williams reached base with a two-out single. A walk to Jacob Cohen loaded the bases.

James Fagnant drew a walk to drive in a run. Luke Guyer followed with a two-run single to right field for a 5-2 lead.

Simsbury added an insurance run in the seventh on a RBI single from Chris Paolella for a 6-2 advantage.

Guyer was 2-for-3 with a double three RBI while Fagnant was 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI.

The 32-team state tournament field was broken up into eight four-team groups. Simsbury is in Group D and moves on to face RCP, who blanked Post 84 on Saturday, 9-0. Simsbury will be in Cromwell on Tuesday night for a 5:45 p.m. start in an elimination game.

The winner of the contest will face Willimantic for the right to advance to the four-team Northern Division Super Regional. Simsbury or RCP will need to beat Willimantic twice to advance in the double-elimination tournament.

2022 American Legion state tournament results

Simsbury 6, Tri-County 2

At Marlborough

Simsbury (7-11-1) 101 300 1 — 6-11-2

Tri-County (17-15-1) 200 000 0 — 2-4-0

Chas Orluk and Matthew Fagnant, Jacob Goodwin (4); Davidson, Darrow (4), Fritz (7) and Person; WP: Orluk (3-2), LP: Davidson; 2B: James Fagnant (S) 2, Luke Guyer (S)