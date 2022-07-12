Ten Canton players earned All-State honors this past spring

CANTON, June 30, 2022 – Ten Canton High athletes earned All-State honors for their play this spring.
Softball players Erin Mackin and Joy Shand, hurdler Nate Cournean, field athlete Tommie Barker, boys lacrosse players Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre and Chris Gottlieb along with girls lacrosse players Ava Dakin, Gabby DelSanto and Hayley Keen were honored.
Shand hit two home runs for the Warriors in softball while Mackin hit one as well. The two players helped Canton go 13-7 this spring.
Cournean won his first state championship in the 300 meter hurdles at the Class S championships with a season-best time of 41.29 seconds, winning the race by more than a second.
With a school-record throw of 35 feet, 11½ inches, Barker won the Class S outdoor championship in the shot put for the second straight season. Barker won by more than three feet.
Weller, Bahre and Gottlieb helped the boys lacrosse team win the NCCC championship and advance to the Class S semifinals while Dakin, DelSanto and Keen helped girls lacrosse team grab a share of the league championship and win the NCCC post-season tournament.
BASEBALL
Coach: James Annunziato
Record: 10-11, 7-6 NCCC
All-NCCC: Devin Brown, Sam Lincoln
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Immaculate in Class S first round, 6-5
SOFTBALL
Coach: Kristy Kehoss
Record: 13-8, 7-5 NCCC (fifth)
All-NCCC: Erin Mackin, Joy Shand
All-State: Erin Mackin, Joy Shand
NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Thomaston in first round Class S tournament, 6-2
BOYS LACROSSE
Coach: Chris Weller
Record: 14-5, 9-1 NCCC champions
All-NCCC: Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre, Luke DeRitis, Chris Gottlieb, Mark Freedenberg
All-State: Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre, Chris Gottleib
NCCC Tournament: Lost in NCCC final to Somers, 16-11
CIAC state tournament: Lost in Class S semifinals to Northwest Catholic, 14-10
GIRLS LACROSSE
Coach: Sean Cole
Record: 14-6, 8-2 NCCC (tied for first place)
All-NCCC: Ava Dakin, Gabby DelSanto, Hayley Keen, Heather Delbone, Charlotte Ferrone
All-State: Ava Dakin, Gabby DelSanto, Hayley Keen
NCCC Tournament: Won NCCC Tournament with 8-7 win in OT over Ellington
CIAC state tournament: Lost Class S quarterfinals to Weston, 12-11, OT
Of note: Canton won their last five NCCC games to force a three-way tie with Ellington and Granby for the league championship.
BOYS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: Tim O’Donnell
Record: 8-4, 8-4 NCCC
All-NCCC: John Rottkamp and Nate Cournean
All-State: Nate Cournean
NCCC Tournament: 7th place (57 points)
CIAC state tournament: 14th in Class S (19 points)
GIRLS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: Devon Glasson
Record: 7-5, 7-5 NCCC
All-NCCC: Julia Lau and Tommie Barker
All-State: Tommie Barker
NCCC Tournament: Seventh (50.3 points)
CIAC state tournament: 10th in Class S (23 points), 42nd at State Open (5 points)
BOYS TENNIS
Coach: Nathan Reynolds
Record: 2-12, 0-10 NCCC (sixth place)
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament:
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
Of note: Canton was part of a co-op program with East Granby.
GIRLS TENNIS
Coach: Alissa Buth
Record: 3-11, 1-11 NCCC
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament:
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
Of note: Canton swept a pair of matches from the Bulkeley/HMTCA co-op and beat Rockville, 4-3, on April 21 for their only league victory.
BOYS GOLF
Coach: Bill Phelps
Record: 11-3, 10-1 NCCC
All-NCCC: Matt Schuman, Artie Hayes
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament: Third
CIAC state tournament: Fifth in CIAC Division III (343) at Fairview Farms
Of note: Canton and Coventry had the best dual meet records but Suffield won the league championship when factoring in the NCCC Tournament scores.
GIRLS GOLF
Coach: Matt Brintle
Record: 1-17
All-State: none
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
Of note: Canton’s win this season came against Farmington on April 28 with a 16-stroke win over the River Hawks at Blue Fox. The season-low team score of 212 came against Mercy in Portland.