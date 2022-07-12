Ten Canton players earned All-State honors this past spring

CANTON, June 30, 2022 – Ten Canton High athletes earned All-State honors for their play this spring.

Softball players Erin Mackin and Joy Shand, hurdler Nate Cournean, field athlete Tommie Barker, boys lacrosse players Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre and Chris Gottlieb along with girls lacrosse players Ava Dakin, Gabby DelSanto and Hayley Keen were honored.

Shand hit two home runs for the Warriors in softball while Mackin hit one as well. The two players helped Canton go 13-7 this spring.

Cournean won his first state championship in the 300 meter hurdles at the Class S championships with a season-best time of 41.29 seconds, winning the race by more than a second.

With a school-record throw of 35 feet, 11½ inches, Barker won the Class S outdoor championship in the shot put for the second straight season. Barker won by more than three feet.

Weller, Bahre and Gottlieb helped the boys lacrosse team win the NCCC championship and advance to the Class S semifinals while Dakin, DelSanto and Keen helped girls lacrosse team grab a share of the league championship and win the NCCC post-season tournament.

BASEBALL

Coach: James Annunziato

Record: 10-11, 7-6 NCCC

All-NCCC: Devin Brown, Sam Lincoln

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Immaculate in Class S first round, 6-5

SOFTBALL

Coach: Kristy Kehoss

Record: 13-8, 7-5 NCCC (fifth)

All-NCCC: Erin Mackin, Joy Shand

All-State: Erin Mackin, Joy Shand

NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Thomaston in first round Class S tournament, 6-2

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Chris Weller

Record: 14-5, 9-1 NCCC champions

All-NCCC: Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre, Luke DeRitis, Chris Gottlieb, Mark Freedenberg

All-State: Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre, Chris Gottleib

NCCC Tournament: Lost in NCCC final to Somers, 16-11

CIAC state tournament: Lost in Class S semifinals to Northwest Catholic, 14-10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Sean Cole

Record: 14-6, 8-2 NCCC (tied for first place)

All-NCCC: Ava Dakin, Gabby DelSanto, Hayley Keen, Heather Delbone, Charlotte Ferrone

All-State: Ava Dakin, Gabby DelSanto, Hayley Keen

NCCC Tournament: Won NCCC Tournament with 8-7 win in OT over Ellington

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class S quarterfinals to Weston, 12-11, OT

Of note: Canton won their last five NCCC games to force a three-way tie with Ellington and Granby for the league championship.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Tim O’Donnell

Record: 8-4, 8-4 NCCC

All-NCCC: John Rottkamp and Nate Cournean

All-State: Nate Cournean

NCCC Tournament: 7th place (57 points)

CIAC state tournament: 14th in Class S (19 points)

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Devon Glasson

Record: 7-5, 7-5 NCCC

All-NCCC: Julia Lau and Tommie Barker

All-State: Tommie Barker

NCCC Tournament: Seventh (50.3 points)

CIAC state tournament: 10th in Class S (23 points), 42nd at State Open (5 points)

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Nathan Reynolds

Record: 2-12, 0-10 NCCC (sixth place)

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament:

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Of note: Canton was part of a co-op program with East Granby.

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Alissa Buth

Record: 3-11, 1-11 NCCC

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament:

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Of note: Canton swept a pair of matches from the Bulkeley/HMTCA co-op and beat Rockville, 4-3, on April 21 for their only league victory.

BOYS GOLF

Coach: Bill Phelps

Record: 11-3, 10-1 NCCC

All-NCCC: Matt Schuman, Artie Hayes

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Third

CIAC state tournament: Fifth in CIAC Division III (343) at Fairview Farms

Of note: Canton and Coventry had the best dual meet records but Suffield won the league championship when factoring in the NCCC Tournament scores.

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Matt Brintle

Record: 1-17

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Of note: Canton’s win this season came against Farmington on April 28 with a 16-stroke win over the River Hawks at Blue Fox. The season-low team score of 212 came against Mercy in Portland.