2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) playoff tournament

First round (single-elimination)

Thursday, July 20

Game 1: No. 10 Manchester Eagles at No. 7 Western Massachusetts Pioneers (Agawam HS), 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Game 2: No. 9 Glastonbury Arrows at No. 8 Waterbury Silverbacks (Municipal Stadium), 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 (double-elimination)

Game 3: Lowest seed left at No. 1 Hamden (Cheshire Academy), 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Southington at No. 4 Bridgeport (Seaside Park), 5 p.m.

Game 5: Highest seed left at No. 2 Wallingford (Cheshire HS), 1 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 Simsbury at No. 3 West Haven (West Haven HS), 4 p.m.

TBA

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Game 10: Loser game 5 vs. loser game 6

2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Team W-L-T Pts Hamden 13-7-1 48 Wallingford 13-6-1 47 West Haven 12-8-1 46 Bridgeport 11-9-1 44 Simsbury 11-10 43 Southington 11-10 43 Western Mass. 10-9 39 Waterbury 8-12 36 Glastonbury 7-12 33 Manchester 3-16 25 Teams get three points for a win, two points for a tie and one point for a loss

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament

Championship game

2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6

2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1

2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)

2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3

2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0

Best-of-3 championship series

2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1

2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1

2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1

2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0

2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0