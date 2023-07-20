2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) playoff tournament
First round (single-elimination)
Thursday, July 20
Game 1: No. 10 Manchester Eagles at No. 7 Western Massachusetts Pioneers (Agawam HS), 5:45 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Game 2: No. 9 Glastonbury Arrows at No. 8 Waterbury Silverbacks (Municipal Stadium), 5:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 23 (double-elimination)
Game 3: Lowest seed left at No. 1 Hamden (Cheshire Academy), 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Southington at No. 4 Bridgeport (Seaside Park), 5 p.m.
Game 5: Highest seed left at No. 2 Wallingford (Cheshire HS), 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 Simsbury at No. 3 West Haven (West Haven HS), 4 p.m.
TBA
Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4
Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4
Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
Game 10: Loser game 5 vs. loser game 6
2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League
|Team
|W-L-T
|Pts
|Hamden
|13-7-1
|48
|Wallingford
|13-6-1
|47
|West Haven
|12-8-1
|46
|Bridgeport
|11-9-1
|44
|Simsbury
|11-10
|43
|Southington
|11-10
|43
|Western Mass.
|10-9
|39
|Waterbury
|8-12
|36
|Glastonbury
|7-12
|33
|Manchester
|3-16
|25
|Teams get three points for a win, two points for a tie and one point for a loss
Previous CCBL champions
Double-elimination tournament
Championship game
2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6
2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1
2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0
Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0