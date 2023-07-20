Connect with us

College Baseball

2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) playoff tournament

First round (single-elimination)
Thursday, July 20
Game 1: No. 10 Manchester Eagles at No. 7 Western Massachusetts Pioneers (Agawam HS), 5:45 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Game 2: No. 9 Glastonbury Arrows at No. 8 Waterbury Silverbacks (Municipal Stadium), 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 (double-elimination)
Game 3: Lowest seed left at No. 1 Hamden (Cheshire Academy), 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Southington at No. 4 Bridgeport (Seaside Park), 5 p.m.
Game 5: Highest seed left at No. 2 Wallingford (Cheshire HS), 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 Simsbury at No. 3 West Haven (West Haven HS), 4 p.m.

TBA
Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4
Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4
Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
Game 10: Loser game 5 vs. loser game 6

 

2023 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Team W-L-T Pts
Hamden 13-7-1 48
Wallingford 13-6-1 47
West Haven 12-8-1 46
Bridgeport 11-9-1 44
Simsbury 11-10 43
Southington 11-10 43
Western Mass. 10-9 39
Waterbury 8-12 36
Glastonbury 7-12 33
Manchester 3-16 25
Teams get three points for a win, two points for a tie and one point for a loss

 

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament
Championship game
2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6
2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1
2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0

Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in College Baseball