Simsbury U11 Little League rallies to earn spot in Section I final against Shelton

The Simsbury U11 Little League baseball team scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game and scored four times in the seventh inning to eliminate Bristol, 11-8, on Friday night at Southington West and move into Saturday’s Section I final against undefeated Shelton.

The winner of the Section I tournament will advance to next week’s best-of- three state championship series. Saturday’s game begins at 1 p.m.

Trailing by five runs, Simsbury (8-1) loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning thanks to a pair of Bristol errors and a single from Tyler Weaver. Jackon Kosky’s double to center field cleared the bases and drove in three runs to cut the Bristol lead to 7-5.

With one out in the inning, Neil Sullivan reached base on an error with Kosky moving to third base. Ben Vincent’s two-run single to left field tied the game at 7-7.

In the seventh inning, Simsbury took command with four runs. Aaron Espinoza reached base with a leadoff bunt single and moved to third base on Gavin Dalene’s single. Espinoza scored on an error to give Simsbury an 8-7 lead.

With one out and runners on second and third base, Tyler Weaver hit a RBI single to center field with a second run scoring on a throwing error for a 10-7 lead. Another run scored on an infield ground ball.

Weaver was 3-for-3 with one RBI for Simsbury with Kosky finising the day with one hit and four RBI. Sullivan and Espinoza were each 2-for-3 with Vincent going 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Quinn Leonard pitched four innings of relief, allowing just one hit, one run and striking out six to earn the win on the mound.

Simsbury 11, Bristol 8 (7)

At Southington

Simsbury (8-1) 200 005 4 — 11 15 5

Bristol 100 600 1 — 8-9-6

Jackson Kosky, Quinn Leonard (4) and Mason Dalene; Ian Beaman, Caleb Sokolowski (7) and unknown; WP: Leonard; LP: Caleb Sokolowski (B); 2B: Ian Beaman (B), Chase Loveall (B), Chase Murtaugh (B), Luke Hansen (S), Neil Sullivan (S), Jackson Kosky (S)

Section II Minor Division tournament (ages 10-11)

At Southington West

Wednesday, July 12

Shelton (D3) 12, Bristol (D5) 0

Thursday, July 13

Shelton 5, Simsbury (D6) 4

Friday, July 14

Simsbury 11, Bristol 8 (7)

Saturday, July 15

Simsbury vs. Shelton, 1 p.m.