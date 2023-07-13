Shelton hands Simsbury U11 squad their first loss of season

SOUTHINGTON, July 13, 2023 – Shelton moved to the final of the Section II group in the Little League baseball U11 state tournament Thursday night with a 5-4 win over Simsbury.

Shelton took advantage of several errors and a few wild pitches to build a 5-2 lead. Simsbury cut the lead to a single run with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but that is as close as Simsbury (7-1) would get as they lost their first game of the summer.

Jackson Kosky, Luke Hansen and Gavin Dalene each had singles for Simsbury with Tyler Weaver driving in a run. Pitcher Ben Vincent pitched five innings of solid relief, giving up four hits and striking out four.

Simsbury faces Bristol in an elimination game on Friday in Southington. The winner advances to the Section II final on Saturday against Shelton with the sectional champion advancing to the final four of the state tournament.

Shelton 5, Simsbury 4

At Southington

Shelton 200 030 – 5-5-3

Simsbury (7-1) 200 020 — 4-3-1

Ryan C, Jackson t (6) and unknown; Neil Sullivan, Ben Vincent (1) and unknown; LP: Vincent; 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none

Section II

At Southington West

Wednesday, July 12

Shelton (D3) 12, Bristol (D5) 0

Thursday, July 13

Shelton 5, Simsbury (D6) 4

Friday, July 14

Simsbury vs. Bristol, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Shelton vs. Simsbury/Bristol winner, 1 p.m.