2023 Connecticut Little League softball state tournaments

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Section 1

At Wilton (Middlebrook School)

Wednesday, July 5

Game 1: D2 vs. D4, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Game 2: D1 vs. winner game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Game 3: D1 vs. loser game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Game 4: Top 2 teams, 5:45 p.m.

Section 2

At Shelton (Mingrone Field)

Wednesday, July 5

Game 1: D3 vs. D5, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Game 2: Avon (D6) vs. winner game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Game 3: Avon (D6) vs. loser game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Game 4: Top 2 teams, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

At Killingworth (Sheldon Park)

Wednesday, July 5

Game 1: D7 vs. D10, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Game 2: D9 vs. winner game 1, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Game 3: D9 vs. loser game 1, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Game 4: Top 2 teams, 6 p.m.

Section 4

At South Windsor

Wednesday, July 5

Game 1: D8 vs. D12, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Game 2: D11 vs. winner game 1, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Game 3: D11 vs. loser game 1, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Game 4: Top 2 teams, 6 p.m.

State finals

At Mansfield

Wednesday, July 12

Game 1: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 5:45 p.m.

Game 2: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:45 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 5:45 p.m.

Monday, July 17

Game 6: Final: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Game 7: If necessary

Ages 9-11 (Minor Division)

State Open tournament

Section 1

Monday, June 26

Wilton (D1) 18, Meriden (D5) 2

Fairfield (D2) 2, Milford (D4) 1

Wednesday, June 28

Wallingford (D5) 4, Milford 1

Fairfield 19, Wilton 2

Friday, June 30

Fairfield 18, Meriden 1

Wallingford 12, Wilton 0

Sunday, July 2

Wilton at Milford

Meriden at Wallingford

Wednesday, July 5

Fairfield at Wallingford

Meriden vs. Milford

Friday, July 7

Top two teams at higher seed

Section 2

Monday, June 26

Simsbury (D6) 13, Bristol (D5) 12

Berlin (D5) 15, Farmington (D5) 0

Wednesday, June 28

Berlin 16, Simsbury 1

Thursday, June 29

Farmington 21, Colchester (D11) 0

Friday, June 30

Berlin 15, Bristol 1

Simsbury 22, Colchester 0

Sunday, July 2

Simsbury vs. Farmington

Bristol vs. Colchester

Wednesday, July 5

Berlin vs. Colchester

Farmington vs. Bristol

Friday, July 7

Top two teams at higher seed

State final

Best of 3

At Milford (Brewster Park)

Monday, July 10

Game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Game 3, if necessary, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Softball

At Orange

Saturday, July 15

Game 1: D6 vs. D10, 10 a.m.

Game 2: D8 vs. winner game 1, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Game 3: D8 vs. loser game 1, 11 a.m.

Monday, July 17

At Orange (Stankye Field)

Final: Top two teams, 6 p.m.

Senior Softball

State championship

At Rockwell Park, Bristol

Best of 3

Monday, July 10

D5 vs. D10, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Game 2: D5 vs. D10, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Game 3: D5 vs. D10, if necessary, 8 p.m.

