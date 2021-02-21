Avon pulls away from New Britain in fourth quarter; Mills shuts down Avon girls

NEW BRITAIN, Feb. 20, 2021 – Jack Hall had a game-high 27 points, including five 3-points shots, to lead the Avon High boys basketball team to a 66-55 victory over New Britain in CCC Region B action on Saturday.

It was Avon’s first win over the Hurricanes since the Falcons joined the CCC in 2016.

Tyler Brokenshire had 16 points for Avon while Will Soucier added 14. The Falcons had a strong fourth quarter, outscoring New Britain, 23-11 to take command of the contest. Tyler Nolan led New Britain with 14 points while Xavier Goode added 12 – thanks to four 3-point field goals.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Southington at 6:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Southington Athletics’ YouTube channel.

Avon 66, New Britain 55

At New Britain

Avon (66) Isaac Aguilar 1-1-3, Jack Hall 9-3-27, Will Soucier 3-8-14, Tyler Brokenshire 6-3-16, Emmett Bernstein 1-4-6. Totals: 17-17-66

New Britain (55) Justice Carter 4-1-10, Jayden Andujar 4-0-9, Tyrone Cummings 1-0-2, Xavier Goode 4-0-12, Tyler Nolan 5-4-14, Demir Kandic 4-0-8. Totals: 22-5-55

Avon (2-1) 17 12 14 23 – 66

New Britain (2-1) 8 19 17 11 – 55

Three-point goals: Carter (NB), Andujar (NB), Goode (NB) 4, Hall (A) 5, Brokenshire (A)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis Mills 43, Avon 22

BURLINGTON, Feb. 20, 2021 – Brianna Pelchar scored a game-high 16 points as the Lewis Mills girls basketball team won their first game of the season with a 43-22 victory over Avon on Saturday in CCC Region B play.

Sophie Mango led the Falcons, now 2-2, with 14 points. Avon returns to action Tuesday when they host Southington at 6:45 p.m. Fans can view the game online at Avon Athletic’s YouTube channel.

Lewis Mills 43, Avon 22

At Burlington

Avon (22) Sophie Mango 6 1 14, Katelyn Wankier 1 0 2, Lindsey Arigoni 1 0 3, Jordan Platz 0 0 0, Erin Geary 1 1 3. Totals 9 2 22.

Lewis Mills (43) Jordan Anderson 1 0 2, Abby Mills 3 1 7, Kristina DeMichiel 1 0 2, Lilly Martineau 1 1 3, Abby Jankoski 3 3 9, Brianna Pelchar 5 6 16, Grace Annonson 1 2 4. Totals 15 13 43

Avon (2-2) 3 4 5 10 — 22

Lewis Mills (1-3) 10 16 9 8 — 43

Three-point goals: Mango (A), Arigoni (A)