Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Mates has career-high 18 points as Canton beats Granby – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Girls Basketball

Mates has career-high 18 points as Canton beats Granby

Sophia Mates scored a career-high 18 points on Monday night in Canton’s win over Granby.

GRANBY, March 15, 2021 – Sophia Mates had a career-high 18 points and the Canton High girls basketball team won their fourth straight game with a 51-44 victory over Granby in NCCC West action on Monday night.

The Warriors (8-3) took an early 10-2 lead thanks to scoring from Jenna Cuniowski, Paige Brown, and Allison Bronson.

“Our defense did our job as we forced them into some tough shots and multiple turnovers,” Canton High coach Brian Mederios said.

Granby cut the lead to four points, 10-6, behind the scoring of Katie Murach and Kayla Davis but Mates scored on the final possession of the quarter to Canton a 12-6 lead. Balanced scoring from Camille Kashnig, Paige Brown, Cuniowski and Mates combined for 16 points as Canton extended their halftime lead to 10 points, 28-18.

In the second half, Mates and Paige Brown combined to score 21 of Canton’s 23 points.

The Warriors close out the regular season on Wednesday when they host Windsor Locks. The winner will get the No. 2 seed from the NCCC West in the upcoming league tournament.

Canton 51, Granby 44
At Granby
Canton (51) Sophia Mates 7 4-8 18, Paige Brown 5 5-10 17, Jenna Cuniowski 5 2-2 12, Camille Kashnig 1 0-2 2, Allison Bronson 1-0-2, Avery Brown 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Sam Yanke 0-0-0, Gaba DelSanto 0-0-0, Ashelyn Cebollero 0-0-0. Totals: 19 11-22 51
Granby (44) Fem Jackson 5 0-2 12, Savannah Rykse 4 2-2 9, Alyssa Bordonaro 2 4-6 9, Kayla Davis 3-0-6, Katie Murach 2-0-4, Elizabeth Squier 1-0-2, Totals: 17 6-10 44
Canton (8-3)    12  14  12  11  – 51
Granby (4-7)     6  12  12  14  — 44
Three-point goals: P. Brown (Ca) 2, Jackson (G) 2, Bordonaro (G)

2021 NCCC West

Team Record
Suffield 10-1
Windsor Locks 9-2
Canton 8-3
Granby 4-7
East Granby 2-9
HMTCA 0-11
Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Girls Basketball