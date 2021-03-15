Mates has career-high 18 points as Canton beats Granby

GRANBY, March 15, 2021 – Sophia Mates had a career-high 18 points and the Canton High girls basketball team won their fourth straight game with a 51-44 victory over Granby in NCCC West action on Monday night.

The Warriors (8-3) took an early 10-2 lead thanks to scoring from Jenna Cuniowski, Paige Brown, and Allison Bronson.

“Our defense did our job as we forced them into some tough shots and multiple turnovers,” Canton High coach Brian Mederios said.

Granby cut the lead to four points, 10-6, behind the scoring of Katie Murach and Kayla Davis but Mates scored on the final possession of the quarter to Canton a 12-6 lead. Balanced scoring from Camille Kashnig, Paige Brown, Cuniowski and Mates combined for 16 points as Canton extended their halftime lead to 10 points, 28-18.

In the second half, Mates and Paige Brown combined to score 21 of Canton’s 23 points.

The Warriors close out the regular season on Wednesday when they host Windsor Locks. The winner will get the No. 2 seed from the NCCC West in the upcoming league tournament.

Canton 51, Granby 44

At Granby

Canton (51) Sophia Mates 7 4-8 18, Paige Brown 5 5-10 17, Jenna Cuniowski 5 2-2 12, Camille Kashnig 1 0-2 2, Allison Bronson 1-0-2, Avery Brown 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Sam Yanke 0-0-0, Gaba DelSanto 0-0-0, Ashelyn Cebollero 0-0-0. Totals: 19 11-22 51

Granby (44) Fem Jackson 5 0-2 12, Savannah Rykse 4 2-2 9, Alyssa Bordonaro 2 4-6 9, Kayla Davis 3-0-6, Katie Murach 2-0-4, Elizabeth Squier 1-0-2, Totals: 17 6-10 44

Canton (8-3) 12 14 12 11 – 51

Granby (4-7) 6 12 12 14 — 44

Three-point goals: P. Brown (Ca) 2, Jackson (G) 2, Bordonaro (G)

2021 NCCC West



Team Record Suffield 10-1 Windsor Locks 9-2 Canton 8-3 Granby 4-7 East Granby 2-9 HMTCA 0-11