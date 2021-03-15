With 10th straight win, Simsbury clinches spot in CCC championship tournament

SIMSBURY, March 15, 2021 – Kate Sullivan had a game-high 14 points with four 3-point shots as the Simsbury High girls basketball team clinched a spot in the Central Connecticut Conference championship tournament with a 50-31 win over Hartford Public Monday night in CCC Region A play.

With the victory, the Trojans (10-1) secured one of the eight spots in the CCC Tournament to decide the league champion in this pandemic-shortened season.

Mary McElroy had 10 points while Ellie McElroy added nine as Simsbury won their tenth straight contest. Mary McElroy had eight assists and is now the school’s all-time leader in career assists.

Janai Oliver and Vicky Reyes each had nine points for Hartford Public (2-9).

Simsbury closes out the regular season portion of the schedule when they travel to Enfield (2-8) on Thursday night for a game that begins at 6:45 p.m.

Simsbury 50, Hartford Public 31

At Simsbury

Hartford Public (31) Janai Oliver 2-4-9, Isais Rivera 0-0-0, Vicky Reyes 4-1-9, Chrisylan Rivera 0-0-0, Ty Mercado 1-0-2, Gigi Perry 2-0-5, Yuliesky Rivera 0-0-0, T’Shyra Morrison 1-0-2, Tiffany Crawford 1-0-2, Mari Figuera 1-0-2. Totals 12-5

Simsbury (50) Mary McElroy 3-4-10, Sammy Lombardi 1-0-3, Katie Perlitz 0-0-0, Lauren Sabia 2-0-4, Ellie McElroy 2-5-9, Olivia Jarvis 0-0-0, Kate Sullivan 5-0-14, Reese Willison 0-0-0, Amelia Rodgers 2-0-6, Faye Kaplinski 2-0-4, Amanda Gallagher 0-0-0. Totals 15-9

Hartford Public (2-9) 8 6 5 12 – 31

Simsbury (10-1) 15 11 8 16 — 50

Three-point goals: Oliver (H), Perry (H), Sullivan (S) 4, Lombardi (S), Rodgers (S) 2

2021 CCC Region A girls basketball

Team Record Simsbury 10-1 Windsor 10-1 Conard 8-3 NW Catholic 6-4 Hall 5-6 Enfield 2-8 Hartford Public 2-9 Bloomfield 0-11