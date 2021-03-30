Hartford Athletic will play 16 games at Dillon Stadium this season

HARTFORD, March 30, 2021 – The Hartford Athletic pro soccer team has announced their 2021 schedule with the squad opening their season in a month on April 30 when Hartford travels to New York Red Bulls II for the first of four games with their rivals.

Hartford will be playing a 32-game schedule this season in United Soccer League (USL) Championship Division. The first of 16 games at Dillon Stadium in Hartford will be on May 15 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Hartford went 11-3-2 a year ago in a pandemic-shortened season, winning Group F by one point over Pittsburgh. This year, the Athletic will be in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division with New York Red Bulls II, Loudon United, Pittsburgh, Miami FC, Charleston (S.C.) Battery, Charlotte (N.C.) Independence and the defending Eastern Conference champions Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Hartford will play each of their Atlantic Division rivals four times – twice at Dillon Stadium and twice on the road. The Athletic will play 32 games over 28 weeks ending in October. The playoff format will be announced later this season.

The Athletic will also face two teams from the Western Conference – Real Monarchs and New Mexico United.

Most matches will be available on WCTX, Channel 59 and steamed at WTNH.com. A few matches will be on the ESPN family of networks.

The team is working closely with city and state officials on final protocols that will allow fans to safely attend matches this season.

Season ticket members and flex plan holders will have first priority for this potential limited opportunity. Fans interested in purchasing single game tickets can join Hartford Athletic’s priority wait list to reserve their place in line. For fans interested in purchasing 2021 ticket packages or joining the single game ticket wait list, please visit www.hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

2021 Hartford Athletic schedule

Friday, April 30: at New York Red Bulls II Saturday, May 8: at Miami FC Saturday, May 15: PITTSBURGH Saturday, May 29: REAL MONARCHS Saturday, June 5: NEW YORK RED BULLS II Sunday, June 13: at Charlotte Saturday, June 19: LOUDON UNITED Saturday, June 26: TAMPA BAY Sunday, July 4: at Loudoun United Saturday, July 10: NEW YORK RED BULLS II Tuesday, July 13: at Tampa Bay Saturday, July 17: at Charleston Saturday, July 24: MIAMI FC Saturday, July 31: at Pittsburgh Wednesday, Aug. 4: MIAMI FC Saturday, Aug. 7: COLORADO SPRINGS Friday, Aug. 13: TAMPA BAY Tuesday, Aug. 17: at Charleston Sunday, Aug. 22: at Miami FC Saturday, August 28: PITTSBURGH Wednesday, Sept. 1: Charleston Saturday, Sept. 4: at New York Red Bulls II Tuesday, Sept. 7: LOUISVILLE CITY Saturday, Sept. 11: at Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 18: at Loudoun United Saturday, Sept. 25: TAMPA BAY Thursday, Sept. 30: CHARLOTTE Wed. Oct. 6: at New Mexico United Sunday, Oct. 10: at Charleston Friday, Oct. 15: LOUDOUN UNITED Friday, Oct. 22: CHARLOTTE Saturday, Oct. 30: at Pittsburgh

Times TBA

2021 Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division W-L-T Pts Charleston Battery 0-0-0 0 Charlotte Independence 0-0-0 0 Hartford Athletic 0-0-0 0 Loudoun United 0-0-0 0 Miami FC 0-0-0 0 New York Red Bulls II 0-0-0 0 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 0-0-0 0 Tampa Bay Rowdies 0-0-0 0