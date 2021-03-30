Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Hartford Athletic will play 16 games at Dillon Stadium this season – The Collinsville Press
Hartford Athletic will play 16 games at Dillon Stadium this season

Hartford’s Alex Dixon get directs a head ball toward the net in last year’s USL Championship playoff game at Dillon Stadium. Visiting St. Louis won the game, 1-0. (Photo courtesy Hartford Athletic)

HARTFORD, March 30, 2021 – The Hartford Athletic pro soccer team has announced their 2021 schedule with the squad opening their season in a month on April 30 when Hartford travels to New York Red Bulls II for the first of four games with their rivals.

Hartford will be playing a 32-game schedule this season in United Soccer League (USL) Championship Division. The first of 16 games at Dillon Stadium in Hartford will be on May 15 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Hartford went 11-3-2 a year ago in a pandemic-shortened season, winning Group F by one point over Pittsburgh. This year, the Athletic will be in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division with New York Red Bulls II, Loudon United, Pittsburgh, Miami FC, Charleston (S.C.) Battery, Charlotte (N.C.) Independence and the defending Eastern Conference champions Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Hartford will play each of their Atlantic Division rivals four times – twice at Dillon Stadium and twice on the road. The Athletic will play 32 games over 28 weeks ending in October. The playoff format will be announced later this season.

The Athletic will also face two teams from the Western Conference – Real Monarchs and New Mexico United.

Most matches will be available on WCTX, Channel 59 and steamed at WTNH.com. A few matches will be on the ESPN family of networks.

The team is working closely with city and state officials on final protocols that will allow fans to safely attend matches this season.

The team is working closely with city and state officials on final protocols that will allow fans to safely attend matches this season.

Season ticket members and flex plan holders will have first priority for this potential limited opportunity. Fans interested in purchasing single game tickets can join Hartford Athletic's priority wait list to reserve their place in line.

 

2021 Hartford Athletic schedule

Friday, April 30: at New York Red Bulls II
Saturday, May 8: at Miami FC
Saturday, May 15: PITTSBURGH
Saturday, May 29: REAL MONARCHS
Saturday, June 5: NEW YORK RED BULLS II
Sunday, June 13: at Charlotte
Saturday, June 19: LOUDON UNITED
Saturday, June 26: TAMPA BAY
Sunday, July 4: at Loudoun United
Saturday, July 10: NEW YORK RED BULLS II
Tuesday, July 13: at Tampa Bay
Saturday, July 17: at Charleston
Saturday, July 24: MIAMI FC
Saturday, July 31: at Pittsburgh
Wednesday, Aug. 4: MIAMI FC
Saturday, Aug. 7: COLORADO SPRINGS
Friday, Aug. 13: TAMPA BAY
Tuesday, Aug. 17: at Charleston
Sunday, Aug. 22: at Miami FC
Saturday, August 28: PITTSBURGH
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Charleston
Saturday, Sept. 4: at New York Red Bulls II
Tuesday, Sept. 7: LOUISVILLE CITY
Saturday, Sept. 11: at Charlotte
Saturday, Sept. 18: at Loudoun United
Saturday, Sept. 25: TAMPA BAY
Thursday, Sept. 30: CHARLOTTE
Wed. Oct. 6: at New Mexico United
Sunday, Oct. 10: at Charleston
Friday, Oct. 15: LOUDOUN UNITED
Friday, Oct. 22: CHARLOTTE
Saturday, Oct. 30: at Pittsburgh

Times TBA

 

2021 Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division W-L-T Pts
Charleston Battery 0-0-0 0
Charlotte Independence 0-0-0 0
Hartford Athletic 0-0-0 0
Loudoun United 0-0-0 0
Miami FC 0-0-0 0
New York Red Bulls II 0-0-0 0
Pittsburgh Riverhounds 0-0-0 0
Tampa Bay Rowdies 0-0-0 0
Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

